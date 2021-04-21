Call Of Duty: Warzone Server Queues, Crashes Are Plaguing The Live Nuke Event

Today's long-awaited Verdansk event in Call of Duty: Warzone isn't going smoothly. Warzone players on Reddit are reporting being stuck in unmoving server queues. The event began at 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST and will only run for two hours.

Activision has commented on the apparent struggle players are going through to log on to Call of Duty: Warzone. In a tweet posted by the Activision Support account, the company said, "We're actively investigating an issue with long wait times in the server queue for Warzone." Players trying to get into a game of Call of Duty: Warzone are being met with a server queue that remains locked at 20 minutes.

We're actively investigating an issue with long wait times in the server queue for #WARZONE. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) April 21, 2021

A number of players that make it through the server queue are still reporting server issues. For some players, the end of a match is met with a server error or game crash. It is possible to play through the event in its entirety though.

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has also commented on the ongoing issues via Twitter. The developer is "actively investigating the Warzone Destruction of Verdansk part 1 server issues." An update is also on the way that should "help reduce the frequency of crashes."