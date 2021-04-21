Call Of Duty: Warzone Server Queues, Crashes Are Plaguing The Live Nuke Event
Activision is currently investigating Call Of Duty: Warzone's server issues.
Today's long-awaited Verdansk event in Call of Duty: Warzone isn't going smoothly. Warzone players on Reddit are reporting being stuck in unmoving server queues. The event began at 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST and will only run for two hours.
Activision has commented on the apparent struggle players are going through to log on to Call of Duty: Warzone. In a tweet posted by the Activision Support account, the company said, "We're actively investigating an issue with long wait times in the server queue for Warzone." Players trying to get into a game of Call of Duty: Warzone are being met with a server queue that remains locked at 20 minutes.
We're actively investigating an issue with long wait times in the server queue for #WARZONE. Stay tuned for updates.— Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) April 21, 2021
A number of players that make it through the server queue are still reporting server issues. For some players, the end of a match is met with a server error or game crash. It is possible to play through the event in its entirety though.
Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has also commented on the ongoing issues via Twitter. The developer is "actively investigating the Warzone Destruction of Verdansk part 1 server issues." An update is also on the way that should "help reduce the frequency of crashes."
If you can't get in to Warzone and still want to watch the event, you can catch the GameSpot stream of the Destruction of Verdansk on .
