Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes Slightly Nerf Some Guns, Make Bug Fixes

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 5 mid-season update has received another patch, this time delivering an assortment of bug fixes and weapon adjustments to the battle royale game.

For weapon balance, the UGM-8 sees its minimum damage decreased from 22 to 21, while the Lienna 57 LMG has its upper torso damage multiplier decreased from 1.05 to 1.0 and its minimum damage decreased from 27 to 24.

The Gorenko Anti-Tank rifle, meanwhile, has its bullet velocity decreased from 980 to 900 and the Armaguerra 42 SMG has its minimum damage decreased from 23 to 21.

For bug fixes, this new patch fixes an issue that could cause loadouts to fall through the ground geometry. It also fixes a bug that prevented the game from displaying the correct Camo Challenges for the BP50. Additionally, the issue causing some weapon rarities to be incorrect has been fixed.

You can see the full patch notes below, as shared by Raven Software on its website.

The original Warzone will continue to be supported after Warzone 2.0 releases in November, though the newer game is expected, naturally, to get more of the focus and attention. Before Warzone 2.0 arrives, Call of Duty fans will get a new game in the form of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which releases on October 28. People who preorder Modern Warfare II can start playing the campaign on October 20.

Call of Duty: Warzone October 6 Patch Notes

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing the BP50 (VG) Completionist Camo Challenges to not appear.

Fixed an issue causing the Zombies Camo tab to not appear for the BP50 (VG).

Fixed an issue causing Loadouts to fall through the ground near Peak.

Fixed an issue causing Loadouts to be launched into the air when shot with a Rocket

Launcher.

Fixed an issue causing some Weapon Rarities to be incorrect.

WEAPONS

Weapon Changes

» Assault Rifles «

UGM-8 (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 21, down from 22

» Light Machine Guns «

Lienna 57 (VG)

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier Decreased to 1.0, down from 1.05

Min Damage Decreased to 24, down from 27

» Sniper Rifles «

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

Bullet Velocity decreased to 900, down from 980

» Submachine Guns «

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 21, down from 23