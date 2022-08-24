Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes Include Serpentine Nerf, New Energy Weapon

It is a big day for Call of Duty: Warzone, as the battle royale game's much-anticipated Season 5 update is launching today, August 24. This update makes a number of significant changes to Warzone, including lighting changes on Caldera, a volcanic eruption featuring lava, new items, additional Operators, and more.

In terms of its file size, this is another big update, clocking in at around 10 GB on all platforms.

To begin, Warzone's Season 5 update adds a new battle pass with 100 tiers of additional content. This includes a new Operator, Raul Menendez, new weapons--the EX1 assault rifle energy weapon and the RA 225 submachine gun--as well as more weapon blueprints, charms, and calling cards.

Say hello to the new EX1 energy rifle

A new event called Heroes vs Villains begins today, August 24, and runs through September 14. Players will collect villain or hero tokens to add to their team's score. The winning team will get a special weapon blueprint and the opportunity to earn additional rewards.

A new mode called Operator: Last Call is launching today, too. The limited-time mode is inspired by Search and Destroy, calling on players to defuse bombs across the island, or sabotage them. Additionally, the Fortune's Keep Resurgence mode gets an update that increases the maximum player count per match.

In terms of map changes, Caldera's volcano has exploded and lava is running down the mountainside. The Task Force Tyrants HQ, meanwhile, has been given a "hazardous makeover" with flowing lava. Season 5 also ushers in a new gulag, Boiler Room, which is inspired by Warzone's original gulag.

Additionally, Warzone has new weather and lighting effects that showcase smoke from the volcano and sunlight in the sky. Rebirth Island is now sunnier, too, while the map also gets a limited-time mode called Rebirth After Dark, which is a nighttime version of the map.

The Season 5 update also fixes various bugs, including collision issues and another issue that caused prestige levels to display incorrectly.

There are new items in the Season 5 update as well, including the Doomsday Station, which causes enemy AI to invade the position through a helicopter drop--this costs $10,000. Another new item is the Supply Box UAV killstreak, which marks nearby unopened supply boxes on the map for 20 seconds. A new field upgrade called Rage Serum comes with the update, too. This boosts a player's close-quarters capabilities for 40 seconds by increasing movement speed and lung distance, among other things.

Season 5 also nerfs the Serpentine perk by removing its bonus protection to fire and explosive damage. "This should also restore the value to E.O.D. that Serpentine had cannibalized," Activision said.

As for weapon balance changes, Activision said Season 5 is "all about widening options even further by addressing the top performers to be more in-line, along with lifting up both individual weapons and classes of weapons that are under-utilized."

To that end, Vanguard marksman rifles now have assault rifle ammunition, while variable scopes have been adjusted to have a glint on them, reduced recoil control, and adjusted ADS time. Finally, aggressive and heavy sniper rifles will see a "large reduction," Activision said.

This is just a small snapshot of what's included in Warzone's big Season 5 update. You can see the full patch notes below, as shared on Call of Duty's website.

In other news, Warzone 2.0 is coming this year, and we'll learn more about it during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera/Fortune's Keep allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Player from equipping Armor Plates after interacting with a Buy Station.

Fixed an issue that caused the Player to be unable to buy back a teammate when the Hardline Perk was equipped.

Fixed an issue that caused Prestige Levels to display incorrectly in the Barracks.

Fixed an issue that caused some Emblems and Calling Cards to be unequipped automatically.

Fixed an issue that caused the Out of Bounds warning to get stuck on-screen in a pre-match lobby.

GAMEPLAY

Doomsday Station New Gameplay | Caldera Battle Royale

This unique station can be activated for $10,000, causing enemy AI to invade the position via Helicopter drop.

Rewards are lootable by any Player, regardless of who activated the station.

One station will appear per match, with multiple possible spawn locations.

A unique cosmetic Watch skin will be rewarded to Players who activate and fully secure the station.

Supply Box UAV New Killstreak | All Maps & Modes

This new Killstreak can be activated to mark nearby, unopened Supply Boxes on the Tac Map for 20 seconds.

This Killstreak can be looted via Supply Boxes or purchased at a Buy Station for $3,000.

Activating more than 3 Supply Box UAV in a short amount of time will activate an Advanced Supply Box UAV resulting in a much stronger effect.

Supply Box types are represented by color: Blue = Standard Supply Box Orange = Legendary Supply Box Red = Resurgence Supply Box Pink = Personal Supply Box



Personal Supply Box New Lootable Supply Box | All Maps & Modes

This unique Supply Box will spawn a Player’s “Favorite” Loadout Weapons and reward the Player with 2,000 XP. Players can “Set as Favorite” via the Weapons -> Edit Loadout menus.



Rage Serum New Field Upgrade | All Maps & Modes

Players can use this Field Upgrade to boost their close-quarters capabilities for 40 seconds.

Positive effects include: Movement Speed increased by 8% Damage with Melee Weapons or while Unarmed increased by 50% Lunge Distance increased to 3.2 meters, up from 1.4 meters while standing Melee Stun Power increased by 50%

Negative effects include: Players have a louder presence Visible "Rage" effects on the Operator Stun & Flash Vulnerability increased by 40% This effect can be countered by the Battle Hardened perk.



QUALITY OF LIFE

Precision Airstrikes Improved the Precision Airstrike danger UI notification to be more consistent with where the Airstrike target is and any nearby enemies. Implemented a fix for Precision Airstrikes sometimes not hitting near the targeted site - instead hitting the Player from behind unexpectedly This would occur in rare situations where a Player is positioned considerably higher above the target when launching the strike. Added a danger UI notification if the Player calling in a Cluster Strike or Precision Airstrike is too close to the targeted site.



In the absence of any recent changes to the Precision Airstrike behavior, we’ve still seen an uptick in Player sentiment and discussion around Precision Airstrikes lately. As such our engineering team have completed a detailed review of the system to make sure it is working as intended and as a result have made some changes to further improve and optimize the system. Note that Precision Airstrikes will continue to shoot through glass, balconies and wall-bang penetrable buildings.

C4 Ground Loot Appearance Unlooted C4 will now sit horizontally



We felt that C4 and ground loot Perks were too similar in appearance and presentation, so we’ve updated C4 to make it more distinguishable visually when compared to a vertically standing ground loot Perk satchel.

Gas Mask Auto / Manual Equip Setting Added functionality to the Quick Inventory Menu to allow the user to toggle the Gas Mask on/off. Note: This option is only available if the user opts into the manual Gas Mask toggle in the Settings Menu.



We have made many targeted Quality of Life improvements to the auto Gas Mask behavior over the course of this year, and with it being in a much better place for all of our Players - now is the time to take the next step to give Players more agency and control over their experience with a Manual Equip setting.

Buy Station Updates The new Supply Box UAV Killstreak has been added to the Buy Station inventory. The Buy Station inventory will now scroll in order to display all available options. Loadout Drop Markers remain at the bottom of the list for ease of access because we know how important muscle memory is…



Loadout Crate UI Selection In-Season

Speaking of knowing how important muscle memory is… Added a setting that allows the Loadout interface to remember the last Loadout that was selected.



During Season Four we made a change to optimize the Loadout interface so that the cursor selection starts at the top of the list. Whilst we heard positive feedback on this change, we also heard feedback from others that this was less optimized for their playstyle. Enjoy!

Plane Respawn Functionality Battle Royale Modes | In-Season Planes will no longer respawn once they have been destroyed. This change does not apply to “respawn” Modes, i.g. Plunder.



We have made a change to Battle Royale to bring Planes inline with other vehicles. Upon review, it simply didn't feel rewarding for Players to invest in eliminating enemy Planes only to see them respawn moments later.

PERKS

Perk Updates

Serpentine

Fire Damage no longer decreased.

Explosive Damage no longer decreased.

Players must now be tac sprinting for Serpentine to be effective This change will arrive later this season



Serpentine continues to be a top-3 pick in the blue Perk category after Season Four Reloaded’s update. As a result, we’re removing the bonus protection to Fire and Explosive Damage. This should also restore the value to E.O.D that Serpentine had cannibalized.

Later in the season we’ll be making an additional change that causes Serpentine to only be in effect while Tactical Sprinting, instead of regular sprint.

Battle Hardened

Stun and Flash resistance increased to 80%, up from 50% and 70% respectively.

We felt we could bring more value to Battle Hardened, especially as it is now present as a lootable ground Perk, with our target for the effects of Stun and Flash to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped. Some Players may wonder why this change is happening now, to which our reply is that there may be a surprise in-store during Season Five that warrants this change.

WEAPONS

General

Season Five is all about widening options even further by addressing the top performers to be more in-line, along with lifting up both individual Weapons and classes of Weapons that are under-utilized.

Vanguard Marksman Rifles now have Assault Rifle Ammunition

We've made a large amount of changes to these Weapons and expect to make some more following Season Five launch so that these Weapons are viable, but we don't see a repeat of the DMR 14 (BOCW) meta.

Variable Scopes (3-6 & 4-8) have been adjusted significantly

They now have a glint on them, reduced recoil control, and adjusted ADS time. This will have a significant impact on the long-range playstyle, enabling wider options and not total domination from Vanguard Assault rifles.

Aggressive and Heavy sniper rifles will see a large reduction

Snipers are in a good spot, but we're not done with them yet. Combined with the above, we are expecting many viable options and variability in long-range engagements.

EX1(VG) balancing

In Call of Duty: Warzone we've made some substantial differences to the EX1(VG) to better accommodate BR gameplay vs Vanguard multiplayer gameplay. The EX1(VG) has limited ammunition, increased recoil and substantially lower bullet velocity.

New Weapons

EX1: Assault Rifle (VG) A prototype energy rifle effective at long range and highly customizable. Available at Battle Pass Tier 15



RA 225: Submachine Gun (VG) This SMG has a high fire rate and a very mobile compact frame. Available at Battle Pass Tier 31



Weapon Adjustments

» Assault Rifles «

AS44 (VG)

Max Damage decreased to 22, down from 24

Kovalevskaya 615mm Damage Range Increased to 30%, up from 20% Vertical Recoil Control increased to 15%, up from 12%



ZAC 12B Custom Initial Firing Recoil increased to 14%, up from 10% Movement Speed penalty decreased to -3%, up from -4%



The unquestioned strength of the AS44 (VG) was encroaching on the sub-machine gun class and less its Assault Rifle brethren. We’re making a modification to the close-range damage profile and compensating with more recoil control, enabling the Weapon to perform as a more reliable Sniper-Support.

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 50, up from 40



Cooper Carbine (VG)

Compressed Rounds

Recoil Control penalty increased to -4.5%, down from -3.5%



22" Cooper Custom Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 35%, down from 50%



KG M40 (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 23, down from 25

Sprint to Fire Time increased to 1.02, up from 1.0

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Muzzle Velocity decreased to 38%, down from 45% Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 24%, down from 30% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 17%, down from 20%



6.5mm Sakura 40 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity penalty increased to -15%, down from -10% Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 12%, down from 14% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 16%, down from 20%



8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Movement Speed Scaler decreased to 0.98, down from 0.985 ADS Time Penalty increased to -5%, up from -2.5%



VDD 22G Padded Recoil Control decreased to 12.5%, down from 14%



The KG M40 (VG) continued to climb after the last round of adjustments, so we’re making a further reduction of its long-range damage profile combined with some reasonable accuracy adjustments. The result is a Weapon that should exist firmly in the camp of “Newcomer friendly” but other Weapons will be preferable for higher skilled Players.

Grau 5.56 (MW)

Max Damage Increased to 29, up from 28

Max Damage Range increased to 1240, up from 1200

Neck Damage multiplier increased to 1.15, up from 1.01

Groza (BOCW)

Min Damage increased to 24, up from 23

Vargo 52 (BOCW)

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 280ms, down from 300ms

ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 280ms, down from 300ms

Spetsnaz 60 Rnd ADS Time Penalty Decreased to -10%, down from -15%



Vargo-S (VG)

Min Damage increased to 22, up from 20

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.3

Mirzoyan 414mm Custom Damage Range Penalty removed Sprint to Fire penalty decreased to 1.1, up from 1.15



Nazaryan 336mm AG Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -40%, up from -45% Sprint to Fire penalty removed



Gabrielyan LW 298mm Vertical Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -60%, up from -80%



6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Drums Magazine Capacity increased to 50, up from 45



8mm Mauser 30 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 30



.30-06 38 Round Mags Rate of Fire increased by 50%



Mirzoyan Custom SK2 Movement speed penalty decreased to -2%, up from -4%



Season Four Reloaded’s newcomer struggled to find a firm identity in the long-range AR class. We’re making some all-round modifications to smoothen out the experience, while compensating for the slightly below average Torso damage profile with the most generous “Critical Box” of the Vanguard Assault Rifles, with the Neck now matching the Headshot multiplier.

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

VDD 760mm 05B Horizontal Recoil Decreased to 20%, down from 30% Muzzle Velocity decreased to 40%, down from 45%



8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums ADS Time Scaler penalty decreased to -10%, up from -7%



» Light Machine Guns «

UGM-8 (VG)

Sustained Recoil Slightly Adjusted

Type 11 (VG)

Sakura 487mm Shrouded Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -11.5% down from -15% Horizontal Recoil Control increased to 32%, up from 30%



5.6mm 45 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity Penalty removed



» Marksman Rifles «

Vanguard Marksman Rifles have been held back by their restriction of using Sniper Ammunition. In Season Five we’re making large changes to these Weapons to now use Assault Rifle Ammunition instead, along with rebalancing the handling and damage potential of each Weapon in the class.

Flinch Decreased on Marksman Rifles by 33%

Vanguard Marksman Rifles now use Assault Rifle Ammunition.

SVT-40 (VG)

Time to ADS decreased to 400ms, down from 450ms

ZAC 730mm Precision Barrel ADS Time penalty increased to - 8%, down from -7%



.303 British 15 Round Mag Damage Penalty increased to -10%, down from -7% ADS Time decreased to 2%, down from 4% Recoil Control now 5%, down from 32%



6.5 Sakura 20 Round Mag Damage Penalty increased to -17%, up from -11% Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 30%, down from 50% ADS Time decreased to 1%, down from 2% Recoil control now 10%, down from 45%



M1 Garand (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 13.4%

.303 British 12 Round Clips Magazine Capacity Increased to 16 rounds, up from 12 Recoil Control decreased to 5%, down from 25%



6.5 Sakura 20 Round Drum Magazine Capacity Increased to 40 rounds, up from 20 Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 25%, down from 43% Movement Speed decreased to -4% down from 2% Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 31%



.30-06 16 Round Mag Magazine Capacity Increased to 30 rounds, up from 16



.30-06 20 Round Drum Magazine Capacity Increased to 40 rounds, up from 20 Movement Speed penalty increased to -4%, up from -2%



G-43 (VG)

Max Damage increased to 35, up from 34

Min Damage increased to 31, up from 28

ZP 770mm Precision Barrel ADS Time penalty decreased to -2%, up from -6%



Fitzherbert 500mm Rapid Recoil Recovery now increased by 10%



Wyvern 570mm Full-Auto Barrel Vertical Recoil increased to 20%, up from 2% Horizontal recoil penalty decreased to -10%, up from -40%



8mm Klauser 20 Round Mag Magazine Capacity Increased to 40 rounds, up from 20 ADS Time penalty decreased to -2%, down from 4%



M1916 (VG)

Time to ADS decreased to 310ms, down from 340ms

ZP Custom Barrel Recoil Recovery now increased by 10%



6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mag Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 5%, down from 20%



Crossbow (MW)

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.8

Upper Extremities Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.8

Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.8

» Melee «

Combat Shield (VG)

Movement Speed Scalar decreased to 0.785, down from 0.8

Scythe (BOCW)

Melee Damage increased to 150, up from 145

Attack Speed increased by 20%

Attack interrupt time decreased to 450ms, down from 660ms

Dual Kodachis (MW)

Standing and crouching melee range decreased to 1.7m, down from 2.4m

Prone melee range decreases to 1.2m, down from 1.7m

Standing and crouched charged melee lunge increased to 2.4m, up from 1.7m

» Handguns «

Klauser (VG)

Wyvern 170mm 29L Damage Range increased to 40%, up from 20% Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -15%, up from -25% Vertical Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -5%, up from -10% Movement Speed Penalty decreased to -2.5, up from -4%



Fitzherbert 200mm BL Muzzle Velocity increased to 50%, up from 40% ADS Time Penalty decreased to- 6%, up from -12 Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1%, down from -1.5% ADS Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1%, down from -2%



.45 ACP 12 Round Mags Magazine Capacity Increased to 16, up from 12 Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -4%, down from -10%



» Sniper Rifles «

Snipers have almost climbed to the ideal healthy usage rate, and for the first time we’re seeing a good spread of different Weapons being used depending on map and situation. With the rebalancing of some of the Vanguard Optics and a further reduction of flinch, we expect this category of Weapons to be in a solid position going forward.

Flinch Decreased on Heavy Sniper Rifles by 11%

Flinch Decreased on Light Sniper Rifles by 40%

LW3 - Tundra (BOCW)

Damage Range Increased to 69 meters, up from 61 meters

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.52, up from 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.3, up from 1.05

Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 430ms, down from 460ms

Type 99 (VG)

Shiraishi 712mm Sniper Neck Damage Multiplier scale increased to 1.62, up from 1.0 Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.181 Sprint to Fire Penalty decreased to -15%, up from -18%



3-Line Rifle (VG)

.30-06 20 Round Mags Damage Bonus decreased to 7%, down from 10% Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -6.5% , up from -10%



» Shotguns «

Combat Shotgun (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.05, down from 1.1

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.05, down from 1.1

12 Gauge 5 Round Tube Locational Damage Multipliers decreased to 2.5%, down from 5%



Sawed-Off Damage Range Penalty increased to -25%, down from -20% Bonus Damage decreased to 15%, down from 20%



» Submachine Guns «

We’re making some adjustments to widen the Close Range meta even further by making additional changes to the best performers, and giving some much needed attention to some old favorites.

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

ADS Movement Speed Scale decreased to 1.32, down from 1.36

Imerito 550mm 03P Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 10%, down from 15% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 15%, down from 20%



Imerito 180mm Short Vertical Recoil Control Penalty increased to -15%, up from -10%



Botti 570mm Precisione Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.14, down from 1.2 Muzzle Velocity decreased to 30%, down from 40% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 25%, down from 35%



8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity decreased to 10%, down from 20% Damage Range Bonus removed, down from 5%



9mm 60 Round Mags Movement Speed Penalty increased to -3%, down from -1% ADS Time penalty increased to -8%, down from -6%



Imerito TA Skeletal Initial Recoil decreased to 10%, down from 15% Sustained Recoil penalty increased to -10%, down from -7.5%



Marco 5 (VG)

Max Damage decreased to 32, down from 34

Mid Damage decreased to 29, down from 30

Mid Damage Range increased to 20 meters, up from 15 meters

Imerito 342mm 04P Muzzle Velocity decreased to 40%, down from 50% Recoil Control decreased to 5%, down from 8%



Perfetto Lesto 355mm Vertical Recoil Control penalty increased to -25%, down from -21% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to -15%, down from -12%



H4 Blixen (VG)

Bergström 17" F3 Recoil Control Decreased to 30%, down from 45%



7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Headshot Multiplier Removed Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.13, up from 1.0 Movement Speed Scale Decreased to 0.97, down from 1.02 ADS Time Scalar Penalty decreased to -4%, up from -3%



UGR (BOCW)

Magazine Capacity increased to 45, up from 40

Explosive Flechettes Magazine Capacity increased to 50, up from 36



Fennec (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.4, up from 1.01

Leg and Foot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

M1928 (VG)

Chariot 2.5" Rate of Fire decreased to 10%, down from 15% Vertical Recoil Control penalty decreased to -35%, up from -50%



Chariot 5.5" Min Damage increased to 22, up from 21



8mm Kurz 50 Round Drums Damage Range decreased to 15%, down from 20% Vertical Recoil Control penalty decreased to -25%, up from -30%



8mm Kurz 100 Round Drums Damage Range decreased to 15%, down from 20% Vertical Recoil Control penalty decreased to -25%, up from -30%



PPSh-41 (VG)

ZAC 300mm Hip Fire Accuracy penalty decreased to -15%, up from -20% Damage Range increased to 25%, up from 20%



8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Damage Penalty Removed Damage Range Penalty increased to -25%, down from -20%



ZAC Folding Recoil Recovery increased by 10%



Submachine Gun Bravo (MW)

Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 20

Mid Damage Range decreased to 17.8 meters, down from 19.1 meters

Min Damage increased to 19, up from 18

Striker 45 (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.15, up from 1.01

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.12, up from 1.01

ATTACHMENTS

» Muzzles «

MX Silencer

Recoil Control decreased to 3%, down from 4%

Muzzle Velocity decreased to 10%, down from 12%

Damage Range decreased to 7.5%, down from 10%

M1928 Silencer

Recoil Control decreased to 3%, down from 4%

Muzzle Velocity decreased to 10%, down from 12%

Damage Range decreased to 7.5%, down from 10%

Mercury Silencer

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 4%, down from 5%

» Scopes «

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Sniper Glint has been enabled

Recoil Control Decreased to 1%, down from 5%

Flinch Resistance decreased

Assault Rifles: ADS Penalty increased to -10%, up from -4%



1913 Variable 4-8x

Sniper Glint has been enabled

Recoil Control decreased to 5%, down from 10%

Flinch Resistance decreased

Assault Rifles: ADS Penalty increased to -12%, up from -8%



» Gunperks «

Tight Grip

Sustained Recoil Control decreased to 9%, down from 10%

OPERATORS

New 20-Level Operator Progression

All four Operators of Task Force Tyrants feature a 20-level Operator XP progression path, including three Operator Quips, additional Skins, XP bonuses, and more. Equip their favorite Weapons and complete their individual challenges to rank up more quickly. Level all four Tyrants members to 20 to unlock their Mastery Reward Operator Skins.

Task Force Tyrants begin to deploy on August 24 with the launch of Last Stand, the fifth season for Vanguard and Call of Duty®: Warzone™. It’s good to be bad, and these are the worst of the worst. It’s time to get notorious.

Raul Menendez Season Launch

First appearing in Call of Duty®: Black Ops II, Menendez orchestrated a cyberattack against automated drones, turning them against major cities across the United States and China.

Unlock the Legendary “Ivory Mystique” Operator Skin immediately at Tier 0 through purchase of the Last Stand Battle Pass. Complete the Battle Pass to earn his Ultra “Populist Revolutionary” Operator Skin at Tier 100.

Gabriel Rorke In-Season

The main antagonist of Call of Duty®: Ghosts, Rorke formerly led the Ghosts before being turned against them, paving the way for the Federation’s occupation of the United States.

Unlock Gabriel T. Rorke by purchasing his Bundle when it arrives later in Last Stand.

He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen In-Season

Seraph first appeared in Call of Duty®: Black Ops III as a playable Specialist. She is utterly devoted to furthering her father’s legacy by promoting the 54 Immortals’ objectives.

Unlock Seraph by purchasing her Bundle, which arrives later in Last Stand.

Khaled Al-Asad In-Season

A Middle Eastern warlord and key antagonist throughout the Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® series, Al-Asad is the second of “The Four Horsemen,” outranked only by Vladimir Makarov himself.

Unlock the infamous Operator via the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle, releasing in the Store shortly after the launch of the Last Stand Season.

Additionally, players who have digitally pre-ordered either the Cross-Gen (console), Standard (PC), or Vault Edition (console or PC) versions of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II will receive the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle for free and will have immediate access once it becomes available in the Store, for use in Vanguard and Call of Duty®: Warzone™.