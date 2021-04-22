Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Trailer Confirms New Map, Verdansk 84

With Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone now underway, Activision has released a live-action trailer for it that heralds the release of a brand-new map, Verdansk '84.

The trailer, which features celebrities like Major League Baseball's Mookie Betts, tells players to get ready to drop into the new "Verdansk '84" map later today. Presumably this will go live for everyone at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, which is when Activision is teasing the game's next major live event to occur.

The trailer appears to show off some of Verdansk 84, including what appears to be an overhauled Stadium. The trailer likely contains many additional clues, so check it out for yourself below and see what you find. The video is set to AC/DC's "Thunderstruck."

For lots more on Season 3, check out the full patch notes for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, which cover things like bug fixes, new weapons, and more.