Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass Adds Classic '80s Songs For New War Tracks

Call of Duty: Warzone has gone back in time with its Season 3 update, launching a new map called Verdansk '84 that's set in the year 1984. The '80s had a lot of great music, and this is being represented in the Season 3 update.

In an interview, Raven Software creative director Amos Hodge told GameSpot, "Yes, there's definitely more War Tracks coming." Treyarch's creative specialist Miles Leslie added, "Yes, confirmed, it's gonna be awesome."

War Tracks are songs that you can assign to play in your vehicle when driving across the map. The Season 3 Battle Pass includes a number of popular songs from the '80s, including "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by The Clash and "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" by Dead Or Alive. The song "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears is also one of the new War Tracks featured in the Season 3 Battle Pass.

According to Rock, Paper, Shotgun, these new War Tracks can be unlocked by progressing through the Season 3 Battle Pass to tiers 72 and 94.

Warzone's original Verdansk map was nuked as part of a special event and it is never coming back. For more on Verdansk '84, check out GameSpot's video preview above that covers everything you need to know. You can also check out the Season 3 patch notes.