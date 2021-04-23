Mortal Kombat Review Fujifilm Switch Printer Warzone Nuke Event Warzone Patch Notes Black Ops Cold War Patch Notes Nier Replicant Review

Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass Adds Classic '80s Songs For New War Tracks

You can listen to some iconic '80s songs when driving in your car in the new season.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty: Warzone has gone back in time with its Season 3 update, launching a new map called Verdansk '84 that's set in the year 1984. The '80s had a lot of great music, and this is being represented in the Season 3 update.

In an interview, Raven Software creative director Amos Hodge told GameSpot, "Yes, there's definitely more War Tracks coming." Treyarch's creative specialist Miles Leslie added, "Yes, confirmed, it's gonna be awesome."

War Tracks are songs that you can assign to play in your vehicle when driving across the map. The Season 3 Battle Pass includes a number of popular songs from the '80s, including "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by The Clash and "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" by Dead Or Alive. The song "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears is also one of the new War Tracks featured in the Season 3 Battle Pass.

According to Rock, Paper, Shotgun, these new War Tracks can be unlocked by progressing through the Season 3 Battle Pass to tiers 72 and 94.

Warzone's original Verdansk map was nuked as part of a special event and it is never coming back. For more on Verdansk '84, check out GameSpot's video preview above that covers everything you need to know. You can also check out the Season 3 patch notes.

Click To Unmute
  1. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Cinematic Trailer
  2. COD Warzone Verdansk 84 Cinematic Cutscene
  3. MotoGP 21 - Launch Trailer
  4. Call of Duty Warzone - Official Verdansk ‘84 Trailer
  5. CoD Warzone Getting A New Map Today?
  6. Biomutant - World Gameplay Trailer
  7. Tales of Arise - Gameplay Showcase
  8. Call of Duty Warzone - Official "Squad Up The World" Season 3 Live Action Trailer
  9. Apex Legends – Legacy Launch Trailer
  10. Nier Replicant ver.1.2474487139 Review
  11. HIBIKI TAKANE SAMURAI SHODOWN DLC Trailer
  12. Returnal Opening Gameplay Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call Of Duty’s New Warzone Map: Everything You Should Know

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)