Call Of Duty: Warzone Relaunches Today With A New Name, Many Features Removed

After an extended period of downtime, the original Call of Duty: Warzone has re-launched today, November 28. Servers for the game--now called Warzone Caldera--should be back online now.

Activision's online services website states that online services for all Warzone Caldera platforms are now up and running. As usual, your own mileage may vary. Separately, the ESRB recently assigned Warzone Caldera a rating--M for Mature--for the game's re-launch this week.

The original Warzone has returned with a new name and a lot fewer features

Activision pulled Warzone down on November 16, the day that Warzone 2.0 was released, and kept the game offline for a total of 12 days. The developer stated this hiatus was to ensure the newer game, Warzone 2.0, had a smooth launch and to give its workers time off for Thanksgiving.

In Warzone Caldera, all progression, battle pass content, and purchases will only be available in that game. None of what's in Warzone 2.0 will be supported in the original game. Additionally, any double XP tokens players have for the original Warzone won't carry forward, nor will any battle passes or store bundles. Additionally, Activision confirmed that Warzone Caldera will not have an in-game store, but any COD Points players have will transfer to Warzone 2.0.

In terms of gameplay, Activision said there will be a "standard battle royale playlist," but Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep are removed. Activision said fans of smaller-scale battle royale maps will have something to look forward to in Warzone 2.0.

Activision is giving all OG Warzone players "a few items" to use in Warzone 2.0 as a thank you for their support over the years.

It appears Activision is effectively downgrading the original Warzone as an intentional move to encourage people to play Warzone 2.0 and spend money in its own store. Warzone 2.0 got off to a fast start, reaching 25 million players in less than a week. The game has a Modern Warfare FC event going on now to capitalize on the hype surrounding the ongoing men's World Cup.

