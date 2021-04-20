Call Of Duty: Warzone Reaches 100 Million Players

After 13 months, Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale has reached a huge player milestone. Activision announced today that 100 million players have dropped into Verdansk, which is a major feat in the battle royale realm with competition like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Warzone’s accomplishment comes at an exciting time for players, as the ongoing zombies containment action is likely coming to a close, leading in to the Operation Rapid Sunder event on Wednesday, April 21, starting at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. This upcoming event remains quite a mystery, but with zombies spreading and nukes inbound, the rumored 1980s-themed map is likely on the horizon.

100 million players and counting.

100 million players and counting.

Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be #Warzone without you.

Call of Duty’s Season 3 will follow on April 22, so there’s a lot of content coming for Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone. Players can also expect a narrative-based “Hunt for Adler” limited-time event coming with the launch of Season 3. Completing challenges for this special event will be rewarded with items like weapon charms, calling cards, and a new operator skin.

If you’re planning on joining the millions of players dropping into Warzone for the events, be prepared for another beefy update, which will be more than 25 GB.