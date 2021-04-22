Call Of Duty: Warzone PS5, Xbox Series X Version In Development

Developer Raven Software has confirmed that a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S version of Call of Duty: Warzone is in the works, according to CharlieIntel.

A release date for this enhanced version of the battle royale was not announced. Creative director Amos Hodge said a "dedicated technology team" within Raven is working to upgrade Warzone's engine and technology. This will give the game access to both consoles' more advanced hardware to achieve features like 120Hz support, faster load times, and other SSD enhancements. It also supports the DualSense's adaptive triggers and haptics.

In addition to the aforementioned improvements, Raven said it's looking into including an FOV slider on consoles, which would give players wider viewing angles.

In other Warzone news, Season 3 is now live in both the battle royale and Black Ops Cold War. It's a massive update for the two Call of Duty games, but it makes some especially substantial changes to Warzone. Raven has officially nuked Verdansk.

The original map has been replaced by Verdansk 84, an '80s-themed version with several new locations. It also lightens Warzone's vibe a little by bringing spring to the fore. This altered map is likely to carry Warzone for the foreseeable future.

Co-developer Infinity Ward confirmed there's "several years" worth of plans for Warzone, going all the way up to at least Season 6.

We're plumbing the new map and detailing all the changes, so check out our live coverage as we drop onto Verdansk '84.