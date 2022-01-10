Call Of Duty: Warzone Players Keep Turning Invisible Thanks To These Skins

Call of Duty: Warzone has been a pretty rough experience recently, especially with pesky bugs causing various operator skins to go invisible. Developer Raven Software has tweeted awareness of the current issue, but no date is given for when these operation skins will be fixed.

Currently, players are reporting that specific operator skins for Wraith and Weaver from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are now going invisible in Warzone. A bug seems to be causing most of the body to disappear and leaving just a floating operator head when using either the "Disruptor" skin for Wraith or the "Dark Aether" skin for Weaver.

In a tweet on January 10, Raven Software says, "We are aware of the reports that certain skins are appearing invisible in Warzone. Please standby while we investigate this issue."

These invisibility issues follow after Raven Software released an update on January 5 to fix the "Awoken" operator skin for Francis, which is a Season 1 battle pass skin that was also bugged out to appear nearly invisible on Warzone's Caldera map. Hopefully, these new invisibility bugs can be squashed soon. The next major update for Call of Duty: Warzone is the Season 1 Reloaded content drop scheduled for January 11.

Call of Duty's seasonal content carries on as striking continues in protest of the surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team. Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.