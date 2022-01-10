Call Of Duty: Warzone Players Keep Turning Invisible Thanks To These Skins

Raven Software is currently investigating reports of more operator skins appearing invisible in Warzone.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty: Warzone has been a pretty rough experience recently, especially with pesky bugs causing various operator skins to go invisible. Developer Raven Software has tweeted awareness of the current issue, but no date is given for when these operation skins will be fixed.

Currently, players are reporting that specific operator skins for Wraith and Weaver from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are now going invisible in Warzone. A bug seems to be causing most of the body to disappear and leaving just a floating operator head when using either the "Disruptor" skin for Wraith or the "Dark Aether" skin for Weaver.

Click To Unmute
  1. Monster Hunter Rise - PC vs. Switch Graphics Comparison
  2. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - A World of Adventure Awaits in Hisui
  3. Why We're Excited for Gaming in 2022
  4. It's Time You Played Resident Evil: Code Veronica
  5. The History & Impact Of The M1 Garand - Loadout
  6. Horizon Forbidden West - Tribes of the Forbidden West Trailer
  7. Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - Official Reveal Trailer
  8. VALORANT - Official Episode 4 Cinematic "WARM UP"
  9. Firearms Expert Reacts To Apex Legends’ Guns
  10. Battlefield 2042’s Rush Mode Disappears Despite Fan Outcry | GameSpot News
  11. League of Legends - "The Call" Season 2022 Cinematic
  12. Destiny 2 Where is Xur January 7th, 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: History Of Call Of Duty WW2 Games

In a tweet on January 10, Raven Software says, "We are aware of the reports that certain skins are appearing invisible in Warzone. Please standby while we investigate this issue."

These invisibility issues follow after Raven Software released an update on January 5 to fix the "Awoken" operator skin for Francis, which is a Season 1 battle pass skin that was also bugged out to appear nearly invisible on Warzone's Caldera map. Hopefully, these new invisibility bugs can be squashed soon. The next major update for Call of Duty: Warzone is the Season 1 Reloaded content drop scheduled for January 11.

Call of Duty's seasonal content carries on as striking continues in protest of the surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team. Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)