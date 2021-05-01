Call Of Duty: Warzone Players Get Free Skin After Hunt For Adler Issues

Extended progression issues related to the new Call of Duty: Warzone mission Hunt for Adler kept players from enjoying the Black Ops Cold War-themed content, and Raven Software is offering an apology gift. Anyone who logs into the game before the end of Season 3 will get a free Adler "Tortured & Rescued" skin.

Raven Software made the announcement late on April 30, thanking players for being patient regarding the issues and for participating in the limited-time event.

Starting right now and until the end of Season Three, anyone who logs into #Warzone will be granted the 'Tortured & Rescued' Adler Skin.

We'd like to thank everyone for participating in the Hunt for Adler limited time event and for being patient these past few days.

Those problems had included progression not being tracked while trying to complete the event, as well as intel players needed to get being located beyond where they could actually go in the game. The mission began following a massive event to kick off the season, which included a nuclear bomb being dropped on Verdansk. For some reason, it turned back the hand of time and transported everyone to 1984.

This served as the introduction for Black Ops Cold War's characters and plot threads to come into Call of Duty: Warzone, largely taking over for the Modern Warfare content that had been in the game already. Because Activision is using Warzone as its ongoing Call of Duty battle royale game instead of changing it from year to year, we're likely going to see similar transitions in the future.

Adler was one of the new characters introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, playing a key role in the game's twist-filled story. He was joined by returning characters such as Jason Hudson and Frank Woods.