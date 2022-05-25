Call Of Duty: Warzone Players Can Raise Money For Charity And Earn Rewards By Running

Activision has announced a new in-game charity campaign for Call of Duty: Warzone, calling on players to run 100 virtual kilometers to earn a $1 million donation from Activision Blizzard to the Call of Duty Endowment.

The event--which is called Call of Duty Veteruns--starts May 26 and runs through June 3 inside Call of Duty: Warzone. As part of the effort, Activision Blizzard will donate $1 for every 10 virtual kilometers run on foot in Warzone, with a cap of $10 per player and $1 million in total.

In addition to helping to raise money for the Endowment, which helps place soldiers in new careers after the military, players will get in-game calling cards. Players will receive a rare bronze card for hitting 25 kms; an epic silver card for 50 kms; and a legendary cold card for 100 kms.

Players can also sign up to put their name into the online leaderboard to see how they stack up against others in the event. Additionally, players can tweet at @CallofDuty with their gamertag and the hashtag #CODVeteruns100K to see their stats pertaining to total number of kms run and funds donated.

Activision Blizzard said it's running this campaign to celebrate the recent milestone of placing 100,000 veterans into new jobs, ahead of the charity's timeline for reaching that number. As announced previously, Activision Blizzard is donating a further $30 million in funding to the Endowment, spread over the next five years.

The Endowment is funded also in part by fans who buy digital content for Activision's games. In 2021, Treyarch released a DLC pack inspired by former Army medic Tim Hobbs for Black Ops Cold War, with proceeds going in part to the Endowment. There was also the Revival Challenge in Call of Duty Warzone for Military Appreciation Month that raised money for the Endowment.

It is not immediately clear what impact, if any, Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard could have on the Endowment. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

As for the Call of Duty series, Infinity Ward will release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on October 28, and PlayStation users will get first access to a multiplayer test.

Activision Blizzard has come under pressure and scrutiny lately for its workplace culture, as well as controversies surrounding its top boss, Bobby Kotick, who is accused of knowing about and covering up instances of sexual harassment and abuse.