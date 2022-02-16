Call Of Duty: Warzone Players Are Making Wild Plays With Redeploy Balloons

The Season 2 update for Call of Duty: Warzone added tons of changes to the battle royale with bomber plans, new equipment, and fresh points of interest, but the biggest hit of the season is the new redeploy balloon feature.

Season 2's Apex Legends-inspired addition of redeploy balloons lets players zip back into the sky and open their parachute to easily relocate to another area. These redeploy balloons can be found all across the map, and players are already sharing some pretty fancy plays they were able to pull off using the balloons in a tactical way.

In the tweet below, ShadedStep shared a clip of their gameplay using the redeploy balloon during a final circle to land down on their opponent, shoot them mid-dive, and then secure the victory royale.

Talk about utilizing all of the new mechanics for the craziest ending EVER lol pic.twitter.com/gFmml1OFjq — ShadedStep (@ShadedStep) February 16, 2022

One Reddit user showed proof that there's more than one way to make use of the balloons. "I did something special by accident," they said, sharing a clip of landing on top of a redeploy balloon. Positioning on top of the balloon gave them a great vantage point to eliminate an opponent high up on Caldera's Falcon's Peak.

As for other tactics, the redeploy balloons are not invulnerable to damage, so a player could shoot down a redeploy balloon to prevent their opponents from taking to the sky. However, players can respawn the destroyed balloons if they have the cash to do so.

Overall, these balloons make it much easier to traverse Warzone's island, and there seems to be tons of positive responses to them on social media. Some players believe the addition of the balloons are helping to keep a better pace for matches than Season 1 for Caldera.

Additionally, Warzone hype is being fueled by Season 2's bunker Easter egg that was decoded to reveal a battleship could be arriving to the coast of Caldera in the future. The last time a ship arrived to Warzone, it was the Vodianoy crashing into the coast of Verdansk with a crew full of zombies.