Call Of Duty: Warzone Player Racks Up Kills Using A Baguette As A Controller

Popular streamer Rudeism, known for his outlandish and impressive videos where he plays video games with unexpected controllers, has returned with a delightful video in which he racks up kills in Call of Duty: Warzone using a baguette as a controller.

You can watch a clip of Rudeism in action below; he holds the piece of bread like a weapon and is surprisingly successful using the modified controller to get kills in the battle royale game. Rudeism slapped some thumbsticks and other modifications onto the baguette to play Warzone on PC with potentially the most unique controller setup we've ever seen. The Twitch video embedded below shows off how Rudeism went about creating the baguette controller, and it's a delight.

I hope you all have a good day tomorrow

Especially this guy, who just got RUINED BY THE BAGUETTE CONTROLLER

💀💀💀🥖🥖🥖 pic.twitter.com/PtyxywJ2Lu — Rudeism (@rudeism) March 18, 2021

Rudeism, a New Zealand-based streamer, is known for this kind of thing. Before this, he did the unthinkable: he completed Hades using a pomegranate as a controller. And back in 2016, Rudeism played Overwatch using a banana that was modified into a controller. More recently, it was discovered that Sony is potentially interested in pursuing a real product that could let you turn common objects, like a banana, into a real PlayStation controller.

In other news about Warzone, the game is becoming overrun with Zombies, which might be part of Activision's elaborate tease for the rumored upcoming nuke event.