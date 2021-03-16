Fortnite Season 6 Fortnite Joy-Cons Snyder's Justice League Review Get Paid in Minecraft GTA Online Load Times Fix Explaining NFTs

Call Of Duty Warzone Performance Thumbsticks Promise To Help You Survive The Gulag

While the claims of increased accuracy and exceptional control are up for debate, KontrolFreek's new Call of Duty Warzone thumbsticks do look like attractive controller add-ons.

The PS5 DualSense controller is widely regarded as an excellent leap forward for console input devices, but one thing it is missing is an extra 11mm of height on its analog sticks. KontrolFreek plans to rectify that situation with its latest generation of high-rise hybrid thumbsticks, with the controller add-on manufacturer claiming that its new line of Call of Duty: Warzone thumbsticks.

The latest range of Call of Duty-themed thumbsticks will allegedly grant players "exceptional control" and are designed to optimize your in-game sensitivity to more quickly neutralize threats, secure your targets, and survive the Gulag.

Beyond the marketing talk, the thumbsticks feature a design inspired by the iconic Ghost symbol from Call of Duty and have been produced in a stealthy blue-on-gray color scheme. KontrolFreek says that these add-ons are also made from a proprietary rubber compound that enhances thumb grip and reduces slip.

Whether they actually provide a tangible gameplay performance boost is up for debate, but previous experience with these thumbsticks has been surprisingly comfortable and they are available in a range of different styles and designs.

They also live up to the durability claim, as the Destiny 2 set that sat on our PS4 DualShock 4 controller lasted a good number of years and hundreds of hours of thumb abuse until it was reduced to a smooth nub. If you're on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, KontrolFreek also has a range of thumbsticks designed especially for those controllers.

A new week has kicked off for both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and if you need details on all the new content, modes, and more then check out our latest post that rounds up all the key takeaways. Zombies are also spreading across Verdansk, and more details on the rumored Nuke event may be coming soon so check back soon for more updates on all that content.

