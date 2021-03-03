Call Of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes Include Weapon, UI Changes

Activision has once again patched Call of Duty: Warzone to fix some issues that have cropped up in the wake of the Season 2 update. The new patch for March 3 addresses the Agencry/GRU/Wrapped suppressors and fixes problems with Baker's Operator mission.

Elsewhere, there are some small changes to the UI to make things like icons, store bundles, and other elements appear more as they should and pleasant to the eye. You can see the full patch notes below, as posted by Raven Software.

This is the second update for Warzone this week, following one on March 1 that made changes to Reactive blueprint skins and the Vulture Exo blueprint in particular.

In other news, Actvision is reportedly planning to blow up the current map--Verdansk--and introduce a huge overhaul to the battle royale game with a theme around Black Ops.

Call of Duty: Warzone March 3 Patch Notes