Call Of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes Include Weapon, UI Changes

The second patch this week for the popular battle royale game has landed.

Activision has once again patched Call of Duty: Warzone to fix some issues that have cropped up in the wake of the Season 2 update. The new patch for March 3 addresses the Agencry/GRU/Wrapped suppressors and fixes problems with Baker's Operator mission.

Elsewhere, there are some small changes to the UI to make things like icons, store bundles, and other elements appear more as they should and pleasant to the eye. You can see the full patch notes below, as posted by Raven Software.

This is the second update for Warzone this week, following one on March 1 that made changes to Reactive blueprint skins and the Vulture Exo blueprint in particular.

In other news, Actvision is reportedly planning to blow up the current map--Verdansk--and introduce a huge overhaul to the battle royale game with a theme around Black Ops.

Call of Duty: Warzone March 3 Patch Notes

  • Agency/GRU/Wrapped Suppressors have been reverted to their previous state
  • Fourth Operator Mission for Baker with objective to eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater now tracks correctly
  • Small updates to various UI elements such as icons, store bundles, player level up, among others
