Call Of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes Include Streetsweeper Nerf And Lots More

A new patch is now available for Call of Duty: Warzone that makes a series of changes, including a long list of weapon balance updates--and yes, the promised Streetsweeper changes are part of this update.

The new update nerfs the shotgun by increasing its base hip spread and recoil and reducing its ADS speed. Activision said the Streetsweeper was "a tad too effective" compared to other weapons in its class. "This change will decrease its lethal range slightly, punish inaccurate sustained fire, and give a little more time to react," the studio said.

Not only has the weapon itself been nerfed, but it won't show up as much in Warzone's loot spawns. For both Verdansk '84 and Rebirth Island, the Streetsweeper's Common and Uncommon variants were removed from ground loot, while its Rare and Epic versions no longer show up in supply boxes.

"The Streetsweeper's wide availability fostered a dynamic where passive play was incentivized and rewarded. We do not think this type of play is particularly compelling for either party when players do not have the necessary tools in the early-game to effectively counter it," Activision said.

A number of other weapons have been tweaked across Warzone, and Activision outlined some of its thinking for these changes.

"There are millions of you, and when we reduce the effectiveness of a weapon, we are bound to make a change to someone’s favorite gun. As players of this game ourselves, it pains us just as much," the studio said. "However, we remain torn. We are the custodians of this game--we make it for you. In the same light, we are charged with maintaining the health and integrity of the game. In some instances, this requires us to reduce the effectiveness of some universally cherished weapons. When we make a change like this, our intent is the promotion of diversity. We believe what makes a game truly engaging is choice. When we diminish that choice, we take away the agency to play the game your way. This can happen when a weapon becomes so effective that simply not utilizing it puts you at a disadvantage."

Activision went on to say it is approaching what it calls "balance homeostasis" as it relates to weapon balance across the game. These changes impact the "time-to-kill" statistics, too, with the idea that the time-to-kill figures should be higher.

Activision also pleaded with fans to understand that its goal is to raise the skill ceiling with these changes; they aren't being made to intentionally anger fans.

"We ask that you consider these changes not as targeted attacks, but rather as part of a larger initiative to raise the skill ceiling," it said. "We want to give you the runway and the platform to show us your epic plays and proudest moments. We hope that journey of mastery brings you as much enjoyment as it does us."

Other weapons that received a balance pass in this new update include the CR-56 AMAX assault rifle, which seems its minimum damage decreased from 32 to 31; the FARA 83 assault rifle has its headshot multiplayer decreased from 1.5 to 1.35, with its base ADS move speed decreased by 7%. The Bullfrog submachine gun, meanwhile, sees its maximum damage decreased from 32 to 32, with the PPSh-41 getting a buff to increase its maximum damage range by 4%. A number of attachments have been tweaked as well, and you can see the complete patch notes below, which includes commentary from the developers about what's changing and why.

The May 7 patch also fixes additional out-of-bounds glitches across Verdansk, while it also clears up the issue that could cause player models to load in low resolution at the start of a battle royale game.

In other news, the latest playlist update for Warzone is out now. It adds Plunder - Trios and Mini Royale Quads and Resurgence Duos for Rebirth Island. The update also removes Resurgence Trios from Verdansk, a move that has drawn a lot of criticism from fans, as it was one of the most beloved modes in the game.

Call Of Duty: Warzone May 7 Patch Notes

Published by Raven Software on its website

GAMEPLAY

Loot that spawns across both Verdansk and Rebirth Island has been adjusted as follows...

Streetsweeper Common variant removed from ground loot Uncommon variant removed from ground loot Rare variant removed from Supply Boxes Epic variant removed from Supply Boxes Hauer 77 Common variant added to ground loot Uncommon variant added to ground loot Rare variant added to Supply Boxes The Streetsweeper’s wide availability fostered a dynamic where passive play was incentivized and rewarded. We do not think this type of play is particularly compelling for either party when players do not have the necessary tools in the early-game to effectively counter it.



BUG FIXES

Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas. This is on top of the locations that we addressed last week.

Fixed a bug causing Player models to initially load as low resolution at the start of a BR match.

Fixed a bug with the Cold War AK-47, FARA 83, XM4, and RPD where they were having their ADS Move Speed and Firing Move Speeds decreased with the Tactical and SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stocks rather than increased.

WEAPONS

Assault Rifles

CR-56 AMAX

Minimum Damage decreased from 32 to 31 (Warzone Only) With a great damage profile, locational multipliers, and manageable recoil, the CR-56 AMAX was able to reliably reach extreme TTKs at long-range. This change reduces its fastest minimum damage TTK by about 17% in addition to its slowest minimum damage TTK by an additional shot. Its fastest maximum damage TTK however, remains intact—which is a risk we feel is equal to the reward considering how unforgiving its rate of fire is and how many other weapons it has to contest with in the mid-range engagement space. The CR-56 AMAX is just a tad more dominant than we would like it to be and with this change, our aim is to widen the selection of viable long-range assault rifles. FARA 83 Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.5 to 1.35 Base ADS Move Speed decreased by 7% When combined with a mobility-based stock, the FARA 83 was capable of reaching exceedingly fast ADS firing speeds. We like how the FARA 83 plays, but it is a bit too versatile currently. As part of our efforts to increase the overall Time to Kill, we are reducing the FARA 83’s fastest TTK by 16.6% to compensate for its generous rate of fire and recoil control.



Shotguns

Streetsweeper Base Hip Spread increased Recoil increased slightly ADS speed reduced slightly While shotguns tend to have limited viability outside of early game, we find the Streetsweeper is a tad too effective given its rate of fire and ammo capacity when compared to other weapons of its class. This change will decrease its lethal range slightly, punish inaccurate sustained fire, and give a little more time to react.





Submachine Guns



Bullfrog Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 32 Maximum Damage Range increased by 11% Base Move Speed increased by 1% Sprint Out Speed increased by 13% The Bullfrog's exceptional headshot multiplier has allowed it to reach one of the fastest TTKs in the game. While this change does not directly affect that multiplier, it does diminish its output. This change reduces the Bullfrog’s ability to consistently achieve extreme TTKs, while not removing it entirely. We felt it was too easy to consistently reduce the TTK to these ranges, so we are asking for a bit more accuracy in exchange for the Bullfrog's attractive stat line. We are hesitant to label this an outright ‘nerf’ as we believe there is more value to a weapon than its damage alone.

PPSh-41 Maximum Damage Range increased by 4% Open Bolt Delay decreased by 80% We would like to push SMGs in different and interesting directions to distinguish them from one another. Ideally, we are providing a myriad of options within each weapon category that are supplementary to a multitude of diverse playstyles. In that vein, we are going to push the PPSh-41's identity in a way that continues to diversify it from its competition in meaningful ways. To us, the PPSh-41 is the quick to fire, high-capacity, short-to-mid range SMG. Not every weapon needs to have the highest TTK potential, but every weapon should at least feel viable and have a niche where it excels given a complementary playstyle.



ATTACHMENTS

Barrels

Combat Recon (Snipers) Bullet Velocity multiplier increased by 12% ADS Idle Sway multiplier decreased by 33.3% As we continue assess the place of Cold War snipers within Warzone, we realize there is much work to be done. In addition to improving the overall efficacy of these weapons and attachments, we will also be taking a close look at their optics. This includes addressing attachment pros where there are few, if any, use cases. In specific... we may see a Cold War equivalent to an immensely popular Modern Warfare sniper attachment very soon.



Optics

Axial Arms 3x (Cold War AK-47) Optic behavior improved

Stocks

Raider/KGB Skeletal Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers) ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 75% ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10% Raider/KGB Skeletal Stock (Submachine Guns) ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 50% ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10% SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers) ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 75% ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10% SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stock (Submachine Guns) ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 50% ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10% Tactical Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers) ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 75% Tactical Stock (Submachine Guns) ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 50%

It is crucial to maintain an engagement space where each weapon type can excel, lest we risk guns becoming analogous. In that regard, some weapon types were able to elude mobility as a core weakness given the right attachments. We believe this is in part why assault rifles have been able to assume the role of submachine guns. While it is a priority for us to maintain and embrace gameplay differences between Modern Warfare and Cold War guns, we felt movement speed modifiers in their current state would undermine gameplay integrity and overall weapon diversity if left unchecked. These stocks are still a solid choice, even with such a substantial reduction—which we believe speaks to just how strong they were.

For more on Warzone, check out GameSpot's features: