Call Of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes Include New Mode And Weapon Balance Changes

A new patch for Call of Duty: Warzone is coming today, June 2, and the update adds a new limited-time mode, makes a series of bug fixes, and changes some weapon balance values. You can see the full patch notes at the bottom of this post.

The new mode coming to Warzone is Champion of Caldera, which features 150 players on the map fighting to survive with the circle constantly closing in. Players drop in with their custom loadout, a gas mask, and one redeploy token. Additionally, kills immediately refill your health, equipment, and ammo, which Raven Software says encourages players to push through the match aggressively.

The June 2 patch also removes Recon Drones from the Underground Transit System and reduces the spawn rate of the Radar Jammer upgrade for Rebirth Island.

In terms of weapon changes, the max damage range for Vanguard's Assault Rifle Alpha has been decreased to 27.9 million meters, from 30.1 meters. The NZ-41 weapon, meanwhile, has been nerfed slightly, too, with max damage decreasing from 40 to 37. The submachine gun H4 Blixen's 7.62 Gorenko 36 round mags have their torso damage multiplier decreased to 13%, down from 15%.

As for bug fixes, the June 2 Warzone patch fixes a problem with the Caldera Infil cinematic that previously caused "unintended visuals." The patch also addresses an issue with the Buy Station UI.

You can see the full Warzone June 2 patch notes below, as shared by Raven.

In other Call of Duty news, Activision will release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in October, with Warzone 2 launching in 2023.

Warzone June 2 Patch Notes

MODES

Champion of Caldera

Up to 150 Players. A single, continuously closing circle. One winner.

GAMEPLAY

Recon Drone Field Upgrades have been removed from Underground Transit System loot.

Reduced the spawn rate of Radar Jammer Field Upgrade on Rebirth Island.

» Perks «

Serpentine Updated description text to better represent behavior of damage reduction.

Restock Recharge Time increased to 30 seconds, up from 25 seconds



» Lethal Equipment «

Throwing Knife Upper Torso Damage decreased to 200, down from 300



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing unintended delays following certain actions while using the H4 Blixen (VG).

Fixed an issue causing the “Wakizashi” Camo Challenge to not track progress.

Fixed various issues with the Squad Total Cash counter such as it 1) including the cash of a Player who has left the match and 2) not behaving correctly when Players are in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue causing unintended visuals during the Caldera Infil cinematic.

Fixed an issue causing the Buy Station UI to sometimes prompt the Player to confirm their choice.

WEAPONS

» Assault Rifles «

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Max Damage Range decreased to 27.9 meters, down from 30.1 meters



NZ-41 (VG) Max Damage decreased to 37, down from 40 Min Damage increased to 34, up from 32 Recoil deviation decreased Recoil intensity decreased Muzzle Velocity increased by 10% 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Damage Range Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20% Damage Penalty has been removed Fire Scaler has been removed 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Damage Penalty has been removed Fire Scaler decreased to 5%, down from 12%



» Submachine Guns «