Call Of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes Include New Mode And Weapon Balance Changes

The newest patch for Activision's battle royale game is out today.

By on

Comments

A new patch for Call of Duty: Warzone is coming today, June 2, and the update adds a new limited-time mode, makes a series of bug fixes, and changes some weapon balance values. You can see the full patch notes at the bottom of this post.

The new mode coming to Warzone is Champion of Caldera, which features 150 players on the map fighting to survive with the circle constantly closing in. Players drop in with their custom loadout, a gas mask, and one redeploy token. Additionally, kills immediately refill your health, equipment, and ammo, which Raven Software says encourages players to push through the match aggressively.

Click To Unmute
  1. Great Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss
  2. Twitter Reacts To New Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Trailer | GameSpot News
  3. Free PlayStation Plus Games For June 2022 Leaked | GameSpot News
  4. PlayStation State of Play | June 2, 2022 Livestream
  5. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet | Official Second Trailer
  6. Warhammer Chaos & Conquest Trailer
  7. Destiny 2: Heroes Welcome - featuring: Uhmaayyze
  8. Genshin Impact Story Teaser: Only Old Memories Remain
  9. Madden 23 Official Reveal Trailer | Introducing FieldSENSE
  10. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Collision End Event Teaser Trailer
  11. Warhammer Age of Silmar: Soul Arena Trailer
  12. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: CoD: Vanguard & Warzone - Snoop Dogg Bundle

The June 2 patch also removes Recon Drones from the Underground Transit System and reduces the spawn rate of the Radar Jammer upgrade for Rebirth Island.

In terms of weapon changes, the max damage range for Vanguard's Assault Rifle Alpha has been decreased to 27.9 million meters, from 30.1 meters. The NZ-41 weapon, meanwhile, has been nerfed slightly, too, with max damage decreasing from 40 to 37. The submachine gun H4 Blixen's 7.62 Gorenko 36 round mags have their torso damage multiplier decreased to 13%, down from 15%.

As for bug fixes, the June 2 Warzone patch fixes a problem with the Caldera Infil cinematic that previously caused "unintended visuals." The patch also addresses an issue with the Buy Station UI.

You can see the full Warzone June 2 patch notes below, as shared by Raven.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries
See More

In other Call of Duty news, Activision will release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in October, with Warzone 2 launching in 2023.

Warzone June 2 Patch Notes

MODES

Champion of Caldera

Up to 150 Players. A single, continuously closing circle. One winner.

GAMEPLAY

  • Recon Drone Field Upgrades have been removed from Underground Transit System loot.
  • Reduced the spawn rate of Radar Jammer Field Upgrade on Rebirth Island.

» Perks «

  • Serpentine
    • Updated description text to better represent behavior of damage reduction.
  • Restock
    • Recharge Time increased to 30 seconds, up from 25 seconds

» Lethal Equipment «

  • Throwing Knife
    • Upper Torso Damage decreased to 200, down from 300

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue causing unintended delays following certain actions while using the H4 Blixen (VG).
  • Fixed an issue causing the “Wakizashi” Camo Challenge to not track progress.
  • Fixed various issues with the Squad Total Cash counter such as it 1) including the cash of a Player who has left the match and 2) not behaving correctly when Players are in the Gulag.
  • Fixed an issue causing unintended visuals during the Caldera Infil cinematic.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Buy Station UI to sometimes prompt the Player to confirm their choice.

WEAPONS

» Assault Rifles «

  • Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
    • Max Damage Range decreased to 27.9 meters, down from 30.1 meters
  • NZ-41 (VG)
    • Max Damage decreased to 37, down from 40
    • Min Damage increased to 34, up from 32
    • Recoil deviation decreased
    • Recoil intensity decreased
    • Muzzle Velocity increased by 10%
    • 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags
      • Damage Range Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20%
      • Damage Penalty has been removed
      • Fire Scaler has been removed
    • 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags
      • Damage Penalty has been removed
      • Fire Scaler decreased to 5%, down from 12%

» Submachine Guns «

  • H4 Blixen (VG)
    • 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags
      • Torso Damage multiplier decreased to 13%, down from 15%
    • Jonsson 9" RMK
      • Min Damage decreased to 30, down from 33

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)