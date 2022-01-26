Call Of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes Address Some Of Caldera's Biggest Problems

A new update has arrived to Call of Duty: Warzone, and the January 26 patch notes reveal several fixes for crashes and freezes that have plagued matches across Caldera and Rebirth Island.

According to Raven Software's patch notes, the update should increase Warzone's stability. A problem was addressed that caused live matches to crash. Fixes were also made to issues that caused instability when either pressing the Xbox home button twice while in-game or when typing non-ASCII characters.

Loadout bugs were also squashed in the update. Raven Software fixed an issue that caused the second Loadout Public Event to not occur in the core game modes. The patch notes also addressed the exploit that allowed players to respawn from a teammate buy back with part of their original loadout equipped.

Additionally, the developer tweeted that it has made major improvements to freezing issues at the Buy Station. However, the developer acknowledged freezing instances are still occurring in matches and said, "Thank you for your patience while we continue our investigation."

📢 Major improvements have been made to reduce the frequency at which Players freeze while accessing the Buy Station.

Please note that we are still seeing instances of this issue.

Call of Duty's battle royale has struggled throughout Season 1 with a myriad of bugs and performance issues. Activision even delayed the launch of Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 in order to bring quality-of-life updates to multiple Call of Duty titles. Hopefully, more of these updates can arrive to return the battle royale to a more enjoyable state.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

Activision Blizzard is currently being acquired by Microsoft, pending regulatory approval, but the deal isn't expected to go through until later this year. It's uncertain how this change will impact Call of Duty moving forward, but Xbox's Phil Spencer recently said the plan is still to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing instability when pressing the Xbox home button twice while in-game.

Fixed an issue causing instability when typing non-ASCII characters (eg: ©, ®, ™, ∅).

Fixed an additional issue causing the menu screen to flicker.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to respawn via buy back with part of their original Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing additional placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.

Fixed an issue causing live matches to crash.

Fixed an issue causing Players to fall into a bottomless pit of despair when attempting to take a dip in the pool.