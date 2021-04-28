Call Of Duty: Warzone Patch Fixes The Out-Of-Bounds Glitch, Adler Event May Be Extended

A new patch is now available for Call of Duty: Warzone, while Activision has also said it is considering its options for the Hunt for Adler event due to issues that prevented some players from completing it.

One of the biggest changes for the new patch is that it eliminates the out-of-bounds glitches that players could previously take advantage of. As many videos displayed, players could relatively easily get below the map and pick off players who never saw them coming.

This new patch also reduces the size of the first and second gas circles for Verdansk Resurgence, while it shuts off mic support at the end of matches for modes with respawning.

As for the Hunt for Adler event, the new update fixes a bug that could cause the game to fail to properly track the challenge. The update also addresses an issue that could cause Intel to spawn outside the playable area. Due to these issues, and others, some people have been unable to complete the Hunt for Adler event and earn the special rewards.

Developer Raven Software said on Twitter that it wants to give everyone "ample opportunity" to finish the challenges, so it's considering "several options" for how to do so. The simplest solution sounds like it could be to extend the duration of the event, but Raven said it will share more information later.

Looking ahead, Activision previewed some changes coming to weapon balance in a future update. The CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83, and Bullfrog are all getting unspecified balance changes, while the ADS firing speed for Cold War attachments will be changed as well.

For more on Warzone Season 3, check out GameSpot's roundup of the best loadouts and guns.

Warzone April 28 Patch Notes

GENERAL

The sizes of the first and second circles have been reduced for Verdansk Resurgence.

End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics. This was intended to take effect with the release of Season Three last week.

BUG FIXES

“Hunt for Adler” Limited-Time Event Fixed a bug with Challenge completion not tracking as intended. Fixed a bug causing Intel to spawn outside of the playable map.



Fixed several map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.

Fixed a bug that would cause gas mask overlays to remain on screen indefinitely if a player exited the gas as their gas mask was fully depleted.

Fixed a bug where the epic loot M82 Semi-Auto Sniper was incorrectly labeled as thermal.

Fixed a bug where the Modern Warfare “Razorwire” Submachine Gun Charlie blueprint could appear in loot caches.

The R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow has had its reload audio restored.

Fixed a bug that disallowed players from exiting the plane in Battle Royale Practice mode.