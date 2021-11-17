Call Of Duty: Warzone Operation Flashback Event Is Live Tomorrow

Call of Duty: Vanguard will get Warzone integration with the new Caldera map on December 2, but Raven Software has a few limited-time events scheduled for players to say goodbye to Verdansk. First up, Operation: Flashback begins on November 18, which sounds like a nostalgic encore for Verdansk.

In a Call of Duty blog, Operation: Flashback is described as an encore limited-time mode for Verdansk, which is meant to celebrate the map's past 18 months of hosting over 100 million players. The mode is said to showcase memorable moments in Warzone, which range from the first Haunting event in the modern era to the flashback to 1984 and the introduction of '80s action heroes. These moments in Verdansk will be brought back in some fashion for Operation: Flashback, and this event teases "plenty of surprises that cover Verdansk's action-packed history."

Operation: Flashback will reward two unique items:

An Emblem for participating in the event

And an animated Calling Card for those who claim victory

The first reward is just for participating in the limited-time mode, but the animated calling card is specified as a reward for those who claim a victory during the event.

We'll be updating this information as more details surface about Operation: Flashback's start times and rewards.

Two more Verdansk events will follow Operation: Flashback. On November 24, the Secrets of the Pacific event will let players collect intel related to the new Caldera map by completing challenges in both Warzone and Vanguard multiplayer. From November 30 to December 1, Vanguard's preseason will also include the Last Hours of Verdansk, which is vaguely described as watching to "see what happens to Verdansk before Warzone goes dark to prepare for Caldera."

For more details on what to expect with the new Caldera map and Vanguard integration, here is everything we know about Warzone Pacific and Season 1 update on December 2.

Call of Duty content continues as Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to sexual harassment and discrimination against women. Most recently, a Wall Street Journal report claims that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew of sexual misconduct at the company, including instances of sexual assault and rape. A group of shareholders have since sent a letter calling for his resignation.