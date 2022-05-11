Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Game Codenamed "Project Aurora" Revealed

Activision has revealed a new Call of Duty game is coming to mobile devices. Nicknamed "Project Aurora," the upcoming title is a battle royale that aims to deliver "a fresh new way to play." The studio announced the big news on its website, writing this would be the first of regular updates as the game is being developed.

While the game was rumored earlier this year following Activision posting a hiring ad on the official Call of Duty website, this is the first confirmation of the game by the studio. The upcoming project seemingly aims to bring the Call of Duty: Warzone experience to mobile devices. The team claims their mission is to unite "a global community of diverse players with a fast-paced, precise, and high-quality battle royale action experience that delivers a fresh new way to play."

According to the post, the Project Aurora team has already begun play testing the game, but don't expect to see or hear anything about the game any time soon. The closed alpha is reportedly "limited in size," and the select few who are playing are prohibited from sharing any details about the game publicly.

"The closed alpha is limited in size and with it we are looking to simply start to improve tuning, stress test matches, identify and fix bugs, as well as collect feedback and insights on all aspects of the game as new features come online," the Project Aurora team wrote. "Participants in the closed alpha will not be sharing details publicly, but we will begin to post updates here. As development ramps up, so will the frequency of posts."

The post then goes on to say more people will be added as the game hits certain developmental milestones. Right now, however, the content within the alpha is still heavily subject to change. According to the team, the current test is mostly a way for them to assess the game's "large-scale battle royale gameplay mechanics on mobile devices."

For those of you who are in the closed alpha (lucky you!), the Project Aurora team offered a few updates. First and foremost, be aware that your progress will not carry over to the finished game and is subject to deletion "at any time." Additionally, if you are having any technical difficulties, the team says to use the game's in-game channels for providing feedback.

In Call of Duty: Warzone news, the game's limited-time King Kong vs. Godzilla event--Operation Monarch--has just begun. In addition, the game just received a patch that changes the sounds your operator makes while moving, among other things.