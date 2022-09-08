Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Features 120-Player Lobbies And Shared Progression

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is set to have details shared during Activision's upcoming Call of Duty Next event, but the upcoming game's website secretly reveals bits of information ahead of the big showcase.

Activision's new website for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile merely announces that you should tune into the Call of Duty Next event on September 15 to learn more about the upcoming mobile game, but clicking on the source code for the page actually reveals a bit more. The data describes Warzone Mobile as featuring authentic Call of Duty gameplay with 120-player lobbies and some sort of shared progression. There's also mention of a pre-registration deal for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to get a chance to unlock rewards at launch.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile also had a reveal trailer premiered during the GameSpot Swipe Mobile Showcase 2022. While the teaser was only eight seconds of footage showing a plane flying above the clouds, long-time Warzone players might recognize the plane in the clip. The brief view of the plane looks identical to Warzone's original intro sequence for the Verdansk map during Modern Warfare's lifecycle.

Call of Duty Next isn't just for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, as Activision announced Infinity Ward will give a full reveal of Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, share a few surprises, and give more details on Warzone 2.0 for consoles and PC. Here we provide all the details on how to watch Call of Duty Next, and here's how you can secure a spot for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta.