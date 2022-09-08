Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Features 120-Player Lobbies And Shared Progression

More Warzone Mobile details have surfaced ahead of the Call of Duty Next reveal event.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is set to have details shared during Activision's upcoming Call of Duty Next event, but the upcoming game's website secretly reveals bits of information ahead of the big showcase.

Activision's new website for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile merely announces that you should tune into the Call of Duty Next event on September 15 to learn more about the upcoming mobile game, but clicking on the source code for the page actually reveals a bit more. The data describes Warzone Mobile as featuring authentic Call of Duty gameplay with 120-player lobbies and some sort of shared progression. There's also mention of a pre-registration deal for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to get a chance to unlock rewards at launch.

Click To Unmute
  1. Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Revealed and the Future of COD Mobile
  2. Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth Gameplay Revealed
  3. NBA 2K Mobile New Updates Trailer
  4. PS5 Gets New Hardware And Software Improvements | GameSpot News
  5. Phasmophobia Apocalypse Update Trailer
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals DLC, Ditches Last Gen Consoles
  7. CookieRun Kingdom And Brixity - Gameplay Trailer
  8. Argent Twilight: Secrets Of The Dark Orbs - Gameplay Trailer
  9. Tower Of Fantasy - Mirroria Zone Preview Trailer
  10. Devolver Tumble Time - Gameplay Trailer
  11. Desta: The Memories Between - Developer Overview Trailer
  12. Lucky Luna - Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Announcing Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile Trailer

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile also had a reveal trailer premiered during the GameSpot Swipe Mobile Showcase 2022. While the teaser was only eight seconds of footage showing a plane flying above the clouds, long-time Warzone players might recognize the plane in the clip. The brief view of the plane looks identical to Warzone's original intro sequence for the Verdansk map during Modern Warfare's lifecycle.

Call of Duty Next isn't just for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, as Activision announced Infinity Ward will give a full reveal of Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, share a few surprises, and give more details on Warzone 2.0 for consoles and PC. Here we provide all the details on how to watch Call of Duty Next, and here's how you can secure a spot for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta.

Most Broken Guns In Call Of Duty: Warzone History, Ranked
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)