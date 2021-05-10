Call Of Duty: Warzone May Be Coming To Mobile Devices Per Activision Mobile Job Listings

Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone may soon be claiming your cell phone, as a recent job posting from the company on LinkedIn may have inadvertently revealed Call of Duty's battle royale is coming to mobile devices.

The post--which has since been edited--originally mentioned both Call of Duty Mobile and Warzone as separate focuses for prospective applicants. "Teams are focused on Live Operations and content expansion across CoD Mobile and Warzone," the post explained. "Our dev teams are dedicated to mobile and comprised of all major disciplines."

An image of the original screenshot as posted by Charlie Intel is below:

The same post has been edited to say "teams are focused on Live Operations and content expansion across Call of Duty" instead of naming CoD Mobile or Warzone directly.

Call of Duty Mobile, the current mobile Call of Duty experience, does offer a battle royale mode in addition to other traditional multiplayer modes. The app just surpassed 500 million downloads and $1 billion in revenue for Activision since its October 2019 launch. Call of Duty: Warzone, meanwhile, has according to Activision "transformed" the Call of Duty franchise.