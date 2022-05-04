Call Of Duty: Warzone May 4 Update: Armored Truck Nerfed, Vanguard Weapons Buffed

A new update is out now for Call of Duty: Warzone, and it delivers a number of gameplay adjustments, bug fixes, and weapon balance changes. Read on for a look at the full Warzone patch notes.

Starting with the gameplay changes, the Armored Truck sees its health and resistance levels decreased, while its turret has been nerfed, too, with damage decreased by a whopping 40%. Raven Software said the Armored Truck is simply too powerful, and it felt "oppressive" to players trying to go up against it. The vehicle will remain a "powerhouse," Raven said, but it'll now be more in line with Warzone's other vehicles.

As for the weapon changes, Raven said guns from Vanguard that are in Warzone are "struggling to perform on par" with their peers, and this new update aims to address that.

"Engagement distances have only increased since the transition to Caldera. More skirmishes are taking place within minimum damage ranges. As a result of this, weapons that have low maximum damage ranges or low minimum damage have become largely inviable," the studio said. "Unfortunately for Vanguard weapons, this was often the case."

In short, Vanguard weapons in Warzone are getting buffed to help players using them compete better. The AS44's recoil is decreased and its maximum damage range increased. The Assault Rifle Alpha, meanwhile, also sees a buff, with its headshot damage multiplier and maximum damage increased. The Krausnick 220mm Rapid sees a buff to its sprint-to-fire speed and movement speed in general increased. The Assault Rifle Bravo and the Assault Rifle Charlie have their maximum damage increased.

You can see the full May 4 patch notes for Warzone below, as shared by Raven Software on its website.

In other news, Activision Blizzard is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft for $75 billion. Going forward, the Call of Duty series is expected to continue to be released on PlayStation, and potentially Nintendo Switch. But in a big shift for the series, Activision will reportedly not release a new premium Call of Duty game in 2023.

This is all happening amid reports of workplace issues at Activision Blizzard, including allegations involving CEO Bobby Kotick, who is expected to leave the company if/when the sale to Microsoft goes through. The company is facing multiple lawsuits and also dealing with ongoing unionization attempts amongst its workers.

The next mainline Call of Duty game is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which launches this year alongside a new Warzone experience. Also on the horizon for Call of Duty is a big event inside Warzone that brings King Kong and Godzilla to the battle royale title on May 11.

Call of Duty: Warzone May 4 Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY

Adjustments

Armored Truck

Health Health and Resistances decreased to be in-line but still greater than the Cargo Truck. Turret Damage decreased by 40%.



It’s become clear since its return to the Warzone, that the Armored truck has become a great asset to any team. However, its overwhelming presence has felt oppressive to engage against. We're bringing it in line with other Vehicles, while still retaining its role as a power-house.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing Players using an Xbox Live Silver Account from accessing Warzone.

Fixed an issue causing Players using a controller to encounter issues while navigating the Buy Station interface.

Fixed an issue causing the AMP63 (BOCW) Unlock Challenge to not track.

Fixed an issue causing the cape elements on the following skins to obscure Player vision: “Ancestral Spirit” Daniel Skin (Battle Pass Tier 100) “Astrakhan” Padmavati Skin



Fixed an issue causing the following Weapons to not gain Weapon XP: KG M40 (VG) Volkssturmgewehr (VG) AS44 (VG) NZ-41 (VG) Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)



WEAPONS

Weapon Adjustments

Vanguard Weapons have been struggling to perform on par with their peers since they dropped into the Warzone. This update is laying the groundwork to resolve that. Engagement distances have only increased since the transition to Caldera. More skirmishes are taking place within minimum damage ranges. As a result of this, Weapons that have low maximum damage ranges or low minimum damage have become largely inviable. Unfortunately for Vanguard Weapons, this was often the case. Below you will find a myriad of changes aimed at injecting some budding competition into the upper echelon of Warzone Weaponry.

» Assault Rifles «

AK-47 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased to 34, down from 36 Minimum Damage decreased to 30, down from 32



AS44 (VG) Initial Recoil decreased Maximum Damage Range increased to 29.8 meters, up from 28.4 meters Kovalevskaya 615mm

Maximum Damage Range increased by 20%, up from 15%



Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.58, up from 1.5 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.19, down from 1.5 Maximum Damage increased to 33, up from 30 Minimum Damage increased to 30, up from 26 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to 6%, down from 6.54% Krausnick 220mm Rapid Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 6%, up from -15% Movement Speed now increased by 1.3% Initial Recoil penalty now begins at bullet 3, up from 2 Horizontal Recoil Control penalty decreased to 40%, down from 50% Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to 15%, down from 20% Maximum Damage Range now decreased by 8.6% Damage now decreased by 10% Recoil Booster Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to 1.5%, down from 5%



Assault Rifle Bravo (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 31, up from 29 Minimum Damage increased to 26, up from 22



Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 41, up from 40 Minimum Damage increased to 36, up from 30 CGC 27" 2B Barrel Maximum Damage Range increased by 20%, up from 15% Chariot 18" Rapid Barrel Damage now decreased by 10%



Assau lt Rifle Hotel (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 20, up from 19



Cooper Carbine (VG) Maximum Damage Range increased to 29.2 meters, up from 27.9 meters 22" Cooper Custom Damage Range now increased by 20% Minimum Damage increased to 20, up from 19



EM2 (BOCW) Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5 Maximum Damage decreased to 40, down from 41 Minimum Damage decreased to 35, down from 37



KG M40 (VG) Maximum Damage Range increased to 33 meters, up from 31.1 meters Krausnick 700mm 01V Damage Range now increased by 20% Minimum Damage increased to 24, up from 22



Nikita AVT (VG) Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 35 Minimum Damage increased to 21, up from 19 .30-06 40 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 35 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Magazine Capacity increased to 60, up from 55 7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 50, up from 45 7.62x54mmR 40 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 35



While the Nikita AVT (VG) has been performing moderately well, we felt that its Magazine Capacity and Minimum Damage was holding it back from becoming the sniper support allstar it was destined to become. These changes will undoubtedly instill the Nikita AVT (VG) as one of the most formidable Ground Loot Weapons.

NZ-41 (VG) Maximum Damage Range increased to 35.5 meters, up from 30.9 meters Minimum Damage increased to 32, up from 30 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Damage penalty decreased to 15%, down from 30% Orbweaver Custom Barrel Damage Range penalty removed Horizontal Recoil Control penalty decreased to 30%, down from 50%



Volkssturmgewehr (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 22, up from 20



XM4 (BOCW) Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.54, up from 1.5 Maximum Damage decreased to 29, down from 30



» Submachine Guns «

Armaguerra 43 (VG) Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.58, up from 1.3 Minimum Damage increased to 19, up from 15 Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.32, up from 1.01 Botti 315mm CII Bullet Velocity now increased by 20% Botti 570mm Precisione Bullet Velocity now increased by 40% Imerito 550mm 03P Bullet Velocity now increased by 30%



M1912 (VG) Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 20 Minimum Damage increased to 20, up from 18 CGC 12" Cooling Barrel Bullet Velocity increased to 30%, up from 20% Chariot 5.5" Barrel Bullet Velocity now increased by 30%



Owen Gun (VG) Min Damage increased to to 24, up from 22



PPSh-41 (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 19, up from 17 Empress 140mm Bullet Velocity now increased by 20% ZAC 300mm Bullet Velocity increased to 30%, up from 10%



Sten (VG) Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 22 Min Damage increased to 21, up from 18 Gawain 140mm Short Bullet Velocity increased to 25%, up from 11% Hockenson 174mm B11S Bullet Velocity now increased by 20%



Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 22, up from 21 Krausnick 317mm 04B Bullet Velocity increased to 30%, up from 20% VDD 189mm Short Bullet Velocity now increased by 20%



Type 100 (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 20, up from 18 Sakura 196mm Light Bullet Velocity penalty decreased to 10%, up from 12% Shiraishi Precision Bullet Velocity increased to 40%, up from 20% Warubachi 134mm Rapid Bullet Velocity now increased by 10%



Welgun (VG) Min Damage increased to 24, up from 23 120mm Gawain Short Bullet Velocity penalty removed 240mm Hockenson 43 Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%



ATTACHMENTS

» Perks «