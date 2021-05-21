Xur Location Trials Rewards Fortnite Sandcastle Fortnite NBA Skins New TimeSplitters Game Iron Banner Quest 411

Call Of Duty: Warzone May 21 Patch Notes Address Even More Out-Of-Bounds Glitches

The latest patch for Warzone has arrived.

Following the big new Season 3 Reloaded update, another patch is now available for Call of Duty: Warzone, and this one is completely focused on fixing bugs.

The May 21 patch for Warzone fixes even more places on the Verdansk map that allowed players to access out-of-bounds areas. This has been an ongoing issue, as players have found ways to get under the map and take out players who never see them coming. Before this, developer Raven Software released multiple patches to address other out-of-bounds glitches.

Now Playing: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone | Season Three - Official 80's Action Heroes Trailer

The new Warzone update also also fixes collision issues that could allow players to gain an advantage. Additionally, the patch addresses a bug with the Ballistic knife camouflage progression challenge, while another issue that made some scopes on ranged weapons to fail to display a glint is now fixed. What's more, this update fixes a bug that allowed players to equip four weapons in the new limited-time mode, Power Grab.

You can see the complete patch notes for Warzone's May 21 update below, as shared on Raven's website.

Warzone's new Season 3 Reloaded update introduced John Rambo and John McClane from Die Hard as playable Operators. Additionally, Verdansk '84 was updated with Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard as part of the special event. For more on the plaza specifically, check out some expert tips from the developers about how to succeed and complete the Nakatomi Plaza missions.

Warzone May 21 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.
  • Fixed collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
  • Fixed a bug causing the Exfil progress in the Power Grab LTM mode to reset upon completion.
  • Fixed a bug with the Royal & Kross 4x and Susat MultiZoom optics where they would not display glint when used on snipers.
  • Fixed a bug causing Ballistic Knife Camouflage progression to not track properly or at all.
  • Fixed a bug causing Contraband Contracts to not activate while Killstreak UI messages appeared on screen.
  • Fixed a bug equipping players with 4 weapons in the Power Grab LTM mode.

