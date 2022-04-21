Call Of Duty: Warzone Leak Reveals Godzilla And King Kong Are Coming May 11 In Operation Monarch Update

A leak has suggested that the heavily rumored arrival of Godzilla and King Kong in Call of Duty is indeed real and the two monsters will arrive in May. The PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, which has a history of accurately reporting on unannounced items in the PlayStation database before, has found a listing for "Operation Monarch" for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Teaser art shows Godzilla and King Kong and says, "The battle begins May 11." Update 1.57 for Warzone will reportedly add Operation Monarch and the two mythical monsters. Monarch is the name of the fictional science company from 2014's Godzilla movie.

All that's a surprise here is the name of the update and the release date, as Godzilla and King Kong have been rumored for Warzone for a long time already.

Activision itself recently released a teaser video in which a narrator says, "they're coming" in regards to something large enough to shake the ground. Godzilla and King Kong would fit that description.

Should this all be real, it won't be the first time Godzilla and King Kong have appeared in a piece of media together. The two legendary monsters duked it out in the 2021 movie, Godzilla vs. Kong.

In addition to battling monsters, here is everything we know about Call of Duty Season 3's big update that arrives on April 27. In other news, iconic rapper Snoop Dogg arrived in Warzone on April 19, featuring a new "Bong Ripper" sniper rifle and many other weed references.