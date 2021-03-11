Call Of Duty: Warzone Is Teasing A Big Zombies Event, Read The Cryptic Teaser Here

Big changes are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, it seems, as Activision has released a cryptic transmission that alerts players to a "containment protocol alert" for the battle royale game.

The statement tells players to be on high alert for a "contagion warning" for the southeastern part of the battle royale map, Verdansk. Specifically, the message warns players about a breakout of some kind at the Vodianoy ship, along with locations east of it, including the Zordoya Prison Complex and the surrounding areas.

Whether or not you believe that is another thing. The ongoing suspicion is that Zombies will eventually overrun the entire Verdansk map, prompting the detonation of a nuclear warhead to stop the Zombies. When the map returns, it will have a Black Ops makeover, according to reports.

For Immediate Release: Contagion Warning Issued for Southeastern Verdansk

by Armistice Central Command on March 11, 2021

Attention all Verdansk Operatives.

The Emergency Broadcast System has issued a minor contagion warning for the southeastern zone of Verdansk encompassing the miasma epicenter (“ghost ship” Vodianoy) as well as territories immediately east, including the Zordaya Prison Complex and surrounding areas. In addition, terrain reconnaissance scouts in conjunction with a multi-lateral Armistice air support squadron, have determined the existence of anomalies within this region of Kastovia. The following guidance has been approved for all military Operators working within the greater Tavorsk area:

You are recommended to exercise extreme caution: Reconnoitering within these newly confirmed anomalous zones may result in additional conflict, as speculative reports indicate secondary forces of unknown origin now residing both within the Prison Complex as well as the fully compromised Shipwreck points of interest.

Hostile forces are described as withered, exhibiting a cadaverous appearance, and lacking in contrastive cognizant function. Should you encounter these anomalous hostiles, no quarter should be given. Subsequently, a fighting withdrawal, immediate exfil and subsequent fumigation is recommended.

Alert: Containment Protocol Level has not been raised, as these threats appear to be mainly contained to the southern zone of Sector 5, and Operators in surrounding regions should proceed as normal. Computer models expect the anomalous activities to cease shortly, and a conflagration is not expected.

Stay frosty and execute the mission.