Call Of Duty: Warzone Is Experiencing Some Strange Graphical Bugs On PS5
Raven Software is investigating the issues affecting Warzone.
Call of Duty: Warzone's new Caldera map launched today for some users, and unfortunately for PlayStation owners, the game is suffering from performance issues on PS4 and PS5.
Posting on the developer's Trello board, Raven Software said, "We are investigating various performance related issues on the PlayStation platform."
Across all platforms, players have reported what Raven characterizes as "artifacting" issues. In non-technical terms, this amounts to "visual inconsistencies" with character and weapon models. As you can see in the video below, some users are experiencing some very strange-looking bugs related to weapon models.
the old gun texture bug is back, pain @Charlieintel https://t.co/bypS1GuQXh pic.twitter.com/0wHjFTd6Nw— 𓁹 (@concievd) December 8, 2021
Other issues have been documented by users across social media, including what appears to be a load-in bug that causes trees in the distance to take a bit of time to show up in the game world. Other elements of Warzone's new map aren't loading properly for users as well. Check out the images below.
The trees just need some extra time to load in. 😎— CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 8, 2021
Vid: u/TheOzman79 pic.twitter.com/rPQ2WCdbGj
not just the trees...😁 pic.twitter.com/6qKJXrboL8— Cosmomeister (@Cosmomeister1) December 8, 2021
Love Play-Doh Caldera pic.twitter.com/YiqGpISLds— Devon Tarrant (@DevonTarrant) December 8, 2021
Warzone's new Caldera map goes live for everyone tomorrow, December 9. It is the first brand-new full-size map for Warzone since the game launched in March 2020.
Activision Publishing recently confirmed that 20 temporary workers across its offices, including those at Raven Software's QA team, were being let go as part of development shift. Developers at Raven are taking part in a walkout in protest of the contract terminations within the QA team.
