The Halo Story So Far Diablo 3 Season 25 Overview Apex Raider Collection Event How To Defeat Harbinger: Halo Infinite Forza Horizon 5 New Cars Halo Infinite Unlock Time
Login / Sign Up

Call Of Duty: Warzone Is Experiencing Some Strange Graphical Bugs On PS5

Raven Software is investigating the issues affecting Warzone.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Caldera map launched today for some users, and unfortunately for PlayStation owners, the game is suffering from performance issues on PS4 and PS5.

Posting on the developer's Trello board, Raven Software said, "We are investigating various performance related issues on the PlayStation platform."

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Master Piece Trailer
  2. Halo Infinite Campaign: What Went Wrong In 2020 | GameSpot News
  3. God of War PC Features Trailer
  4. Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract - Story Expansion Trailer
  5. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing
  6. PUBG: NEW STATE - Patch Notes (ver. 0.9.2)
  7. Genshin Impact Character Teaser Arataki Itto
  8. BlazBlue Series Rollback Netcode Announcement Trailer
  9. Battlefield 2042 Battle Royale On The Way? | GameSpot News
  10. Battlefield 2042 You Can Pet the Ranger Easter Egg
  11. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-Order Trailer
  12. Legends of Runeterra Ahri Champion Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone Pacific Season One Battle Pass Trailer

Across all platforms, players have reported what Raven characterizes as "artifacting" issues. In non-technical terms, this amounts to "visual inconsistencies" with character and weapon models. As you can see in the video below, some users are experiencing some very strange-looking bugs related to weapon models.

Other issues have been documented by users across social media, including what appears to be a load-in bug that causes trees in the distance to take a bit of time to show up in the game world. Other elements of Warzone's new map aren't loading properly for users as well. Check out the images below.

Warzone's new Caldera map goes live for everyone tomorrow, December 9. It is the first brand-new full-size map for Warzone since the game launched in March 2020.

Activision Publishing recently confirmed that 20 temporary workers across its offices, including those at Raven Software's QA team, were being let go as part of development shift. Developers at Raven are taking part in a walkout in protest of the contract terminations within the QA team.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)