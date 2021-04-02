Call Of Duty: Warzone Invisible Player Glitch Pops Up Again, Helicopters Removed

Some helicopters have been removed once again from Call of Duty: Warzone after players discovered they could become invisible using them. The mini-gun variant of the helicopter specifically has been yanked from Warzone for the time being.

Developer Treyarch is currently investigating the issue but there is no word yet on when the mini-gun helicopters will return to Warzone. The bug that occurred in 2020 also prompted Treyarch to remove helicopters temporarily.

It's not exactly clear how or why the issue is happening in Warzone, but it's clearly a problem. As you can see in social media videos, players inside attack helicopters can jump out of them and become invisible, making it easy to take out enemy players.

In 2020, a similar bug appeared in Warzone involving these helicopters, prompting Treyarch to remove them temporarily until it could develop a fix.

The Season 2 Reloaded update is a big one, adding new maps, modes, and features for Black Ops Cold War, along with weapon balance changes and other new additions. The game's newest operator, Wolf, was recently added to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Looking ahead, Activision is said to be launching a new Warzone map with an '80s theme, while 2021's Call of Duty game is rumored to be the World War II-set Call of Duty: Vanguard.