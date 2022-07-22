Call Of Duty: Warzone How To Complete The Cursed Ground Event

Call of Duty Season 4 has added the new "Cursed Ground" public event to Warzone's Fortune's Keep map, and while it's very much optional, completing it will give you valuable rewards to use in your match. Here we break down everything you need to know about the Cursed Ground event.

What is the Cursed Ground event

Several "cursed chests" have been hidden around Fortune Keep's island. These special chests contain power-ups and high-quality items, but they can only be unlocked by completing the Cursed Ground zombie-killing event.

Finding and activating Cursed Chests

Cursed Chest on Fortune's Keep

The Cursed Chests on Fortune's Keep will spawn at one or more places each map. These locations are random, so you likely won't find a chest in the same spot for each match. The chest locations won't appear on the Tac Map right away, but they'll mark on the map as a white skull icon once you're in close proximity.

Cursed Chests are black supply boxes highlighted with a purple glow. Simply interact with one to trigger the Cursed Ground event. Once the event begins, zombies will continuously spawn around you and the cursed chest. You'll want to eliminate them near the chest to harvest Wisps, which are magenta-colored orbs that you'll collect from fallen zombies. You'll need to kill 25 zombies to harvest enough Wisps to complete the event.

Make sure you're prepared before you activate a Cursed Chest. Once activated, the zombies will gradually become stronger. Some will eventually have armor, making the undead feel like bullet sponges near the end of the event. Make sure to go for headshots, and try to have decent ammo count and ground loot before activating the chests. Also, if a chest is located in an enclosed area, make sure they don't pin you in a corner. The latter bunch of zombies can slap pretty hard.

Rewards for completing the Cursed Ground event

The rewards for completing the event are items like piles of gold, ammo, killstreaks, perks, and sometimes even a Specialist token. You'll want to grab the loot quickly. These items are not only shared amongst your squad, but enemies can come by to reap your rewards. It also feels like the loot can despawn pretty quickly after it drops, so if someone in your squad dies near the end, they'll want to hustle back to try as soon as they redeploy.

If you're looking for more ways to get rewarded, here is a guide for a few Fortune's Keep Easter eggs you can complete for loot drops. Make sure to check out our complete guide to new and updated POIs for Caldera, and we have some recommended Season 4 weapon loadouts to try for your next match of Warzone.