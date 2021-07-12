Call of Duty: Warzone Glitch Lets Spectators Join Other Players' Gulags

Call of Duty: Warzone's gulag is usually a place for dead players to get a second chance on the battlefield by winning a 1v1 fight against another player, but a new glitch is enabling gulag spectators to crash other players' matches.

As discovered by YouTuber NTrippy, spectators in Warzone's gulag can now parachute down onto the playable area of the 1v1 arena, causing chaos for the two players trying to battle it out for their right to respawn into Verdansk.

In NTrippy's video, they're somehow able to parachute from the waiting area above the gulag, joining the arena before their proper turn. Even worse, the players spawning into the gulag for their match can't even kill them. NTrippy is able to punch and throw rocks, eventually punching one of the players to death. It's uncertain the fate of the two competitors who were actually competing in the match, as it is possible neither got a chance to respawn back into Verdansk.

NTrippy stole the win, but was then loaded right back into the gulag for their own match. They end their YouTube video by saying, "This is too dangerous. I gotta make sure the devs know about this so they can fix it."

Season 4's gulag is inspired by the Hijacked map, but this glitch gives a whole new meaning to the name. Hopefully, this is a rare occurrence and the developers can get a patch out quickly. Otherwise, there's going to be a whole lot of chaos, especially if multiple spectators start jumping in.

In other news, Call of Duty's Season 4 Reloaded arrives on July 15, and we've highlighted all the details coming to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone this week and beyond.