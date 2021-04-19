Call Of Duty: Warzone Event Time And What We Know So Far

It's a big week for Call of Duty: Warzone, as the battle royale game's much-anticipated Season 3 event is kicking off very soon. We're expecting some major changes to the game, including a rumored nuke event that could destroy the map and re-launch it with an '80s theme.

The specifics have yet to be divulged, but Activision has now provided some clues around what to expect from this week's big Season 3 event.

What's Happening In Warzone This Week

In a blog post, Activision said "Verdansk is about to heat up in a big way." With zombies spreading across the map, it seems something big is brewing for Warzone.

"The situation in Verdansk has hit a critical level. It seems the combat zone has become too dangerous for even a Tier 1 Operator to survive in. Is a conflagration imminent? The answer is still unknown," Activision said.

The publisher went on to say that it advises players to clear their schedules for this week and prepare for a "crescendo of utter chaos within Warzone." The Season 3 event is apparently called "Operation Rapid Sunder," and it begins very soon.

Operation Rapid Sunder Details

Whatever this is, Operation Rapid Sunder is slated to begin Wednesday, April 21, starting at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. Activision didn't provide any specifics, but the company said it will release more information through its blog in the time ahead. Whenever that information is shared, we'll report back with more information about what to expect.

Hunt For Adler Event

Activision is incorporating some narrative elements into the new Warzone Season 3 update, it seems. A new "Hunt for Adler" limited-time event will be available when Season 3 launches on April 22 for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. This comprises in-game challenges for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War that will give players clues about where to find Adler. Players who complete the event will get things like weapon charms, calling cards, and a new operator skin, among other bonuses.

The Story So Far

For those just catching up, Russell Adler from the Black Ops Cold War campaign has gone missing, and Frank Woods and his CIA team have been looking for him. In Season 2, Woods and company went to Laos and found more clues that have led them to Verdansk.

Here is a description of the events thus far regarding Adler's disappearance and the search to find him:

Naga's forces kept Frank Woods and his CIA strike team busy searching for Russell Adler in the Golden Triangle, buying Stitch the vital time he needed to initiate the next phase of his grand plan. Naga's distraction may yet turn out to be the pivotal action that determines the course of the Cold War. Meanwhile in Russia, two Perseus operatives travel to Mount Yamantau on a mission to recover top-secret files from a long-forgotten clandestine program for Stitch’s cause. Woods and his team gear up to follow the intel uncovered at Naga’s base of operations in Laos. All signs point to Verdansk, and Adler's fate is in their hands…

The story description goes on to confirm that players who die in a Corruption Zone in Verdansk may respawn as a zombie.

"The zombies were only limited to this shipwreck during the initial weeks of the season, but as tracked by Armistice Central Command, the undead moved to different areas of Verdansk. At first, it seemed that the zombies only moved from area to area and that no spread was occurring… until, in the most recent Containment Protocol, it was found that contamination stayed within zones, triggering clouds of unknown gas. Fortunately, plenty of Gas Masks can be found within these Corruption Zones, but if an Operator dies within one, they perish and turn into one of the slavering undead."

Season 3 File Size

Season 3 will represent yet another large update for the battle royale game, coming in at more than 25 GB for all platforms. You can see a rundown of the file size information below.

Warzone Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 25.6 GB

25.6 GB PlayStation 4: 25.6 GB

25.6 GB Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 25.9 GB

25.9 GB Xbox One: 25.9 GB

25.9 GB PC: 25.2 GB

Season 3 Roadmap

Season 3 is expected to begin April 22 for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. In addition to all the big changes headed to Warzone that we'll learn about later, Black Ops Cold War is adding new multiplayer maps and mode, among other things. Here's a roadmap for what to expect:

It's going to be a busy week for Warzone, so keep checking back with GameSpot to stay up to date with the latest developments.