Call Of Duty: Warzone Easter Egg Teases A Battleship Could Be Coming

Call of Duty Season 2 is live for Warzone, and the massive seasonal update added new rulesets to the battle royale, chemical warfare, and a new Easter egg that could be teasing the arrival of a battleship.

Season 2 includes new points of interest for Caldera with the Chemical Factory location and seven Chemical Weapon Research Labs, which are underground facilities containing mysteries and high-quality loot. Interestingly enough, players have discovered that each of the seven underground labs have a different line of Morse code. Not all of the lab bunkers have the same layout and décor on the inside, but they all have communication devices sitting on tables. It seems almost random whether or not the Morse code is activated, but some players believe it may just be given to the first player who enters the bunker and reaches the Morse code receiver. It doesn't even seem to award the message to all players in the same squad, so this was a difficult Easter egg to decipher.

Thanks to Easter egg hunter and content creator Geeky Pastimes and his community of decoders, we do have the translations for the Morse code assigned to each bunker. Geeky Pastimes provides insight and shares how this Easter egg was solved in the video below, but we've also included the translations for each bunker code below.

Docks bunker 2: "Facility is able (to) deliver 5000 Gallons of N5 gas daily."

"Facility is able (to) deliver 5000 Gallons of N5 gas daily." Runway bunker 3: "Recon station spotted Battleship 22 miles off the North coast."

"Recon station spotted Battleship 22 miles off the North coast." Mines bunker 5: "Requesting repairs as Phosphate Mines conveyor track."

"Requesting repairs as Phosphate Mines conveyor track." Lagoon bunker 8: " Alert: All planes on lookout for barrage balloons. Fire on sight."

Alert: All planes on lookout for barrage balloons. Fire on sight." Plentiful Fields bunker 10: "Compound N5 stable in chem bomb tests. Beginning distribution."

"Compound N5 stable in chem bomb tests. Beginning distribution." Power Plant bunker 12: "Prototype bombs are in transit. Confirm delivery."

"Prototype bombs are in transit. Confirm delivery." Resort bunker 14: "Chemical leak detected in hatch 4. Send team to deploy decon stations."

Here is our guide to all seven bunker locations for those wanting to explore them, but there doesn't appear to be any rewards for completing this particular Easter egg. Instead, this secret code seems to be teasing what could be coming to Caldera in future updates. Most of the decoded messages seem to just be references to features added into Warzone with Season 2, as they seemingly mention the new gas bombs, redeploy balloons, and Chemical Factory location. However, the Morse code from the lab located at the Runway could be teasing that a battleship will arrive for a future Warzone season.

It's uncertain if this is just part of a larger Easter egg that is still incomplete, but at this time there doesn't seem to be any more steps or leads. The Morse code quest only makes use of seven of the 13 bunker hatches found on the island, so there are likely more surprises hidden away.

In addition to Warzone Easter eggs, Call of Duty: Vanguard also received a Season 2 update with a new Zombies map and main Easter egg story quest.