Call Of Duty: Warzone Double XP Now Live

Double XP in Call of Duty: Warzone is live now, but it only lasts until tomorrow. Activision announced that, in response to 1 million players completing Call of Duty's challenge for supporting veterans, it would grant extra experience points for all players for 24 hours.

Last week, Activision kicked off an in-game challenge to raise awareness for action to support veteran medics and hospital corpsmen and women. The challenge tasks people to revive five downed players in Call of Duty: Warzone; competing it by May 9 grants a unique Call of Duty Endowment calling card. In addition, Activision donates $1 to the Call of Duty Endowment charity for each person who successfully finishes the challenge.

The total number of players has just crossed 1 million, and as promised, Activision enabled Double XP for all Warzone players. But it won't last long: the promotion will only be live until tomorrow. An exact time wasn't specified, but Activision's announcement came at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST so the Double XP is likely to expire at that same time tomorrow.

In addition to the challenge, Activision also added the Battle Doc Pack, themed after a real-world U.S. Army combat medic, that includes an Operator skin, a gun skin, and some other cosmetics. All proceeds from the sale of the pack go to the Call of Duty Endowment, which works to find job opportunities for military veterans. To date, the Call of Duty Endowment has helped place 81,000 veterans in jobs.