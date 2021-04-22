Call Of Duty: Warzone Devs Have Plans For Years To Come

Call of Duty: Warzone has managed to consistently deliver new content since it launched, and in a new interview Infinity Ward has revealed how it has a big game plan in mind for the battle royale. Speaking to The Washington Post, Infinity Ward co-studio head Dave Stohl revealed that by handing all the Warzone maintenance work to support studio Raven Software, it allowed for his team to focus on upcoming seasons.

Stohl’s counterpart Patrick Kelly added that the details on Season 6--no small feat considering that Season 3 only went live this week--are currently being worked on and that Warzone’s "broad strokes" have been planned for "several years" into the future.

"Some things we want to do mode-wise, geo-wise, they take more time," Kelly said. "So they naturally need to slot in later. But we do think about this on a multi-year basis. And I will tell you this: We're doing our damnedest right now, to top [what's come before]."

This week has seen some massive changes to Warzone, as the long-awaited Verdansk nuke event kicked off. While not the smoothest of nuclear annihilation showcases, the entire operation has kicked off Call of Duty's Season 3 launch, which means that plenty of new content is coming to Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone.

If you missed it, you can catch the destruction of Verdansk right here in a handy highlight video that captured the end of the zombie scourge.