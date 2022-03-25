Call Of Duty: Warzone Devs Give An Update On Anti-Cheat Efforts And Promise More Updates

Call of Duty's new anti-cheat software, Ricochet, will continue to get better and better over time, Activision has promised. Developer Josh Bridge from Raven Software spoke about the newly added anti-cheat software for Warzone in a new interview with streamer Tyler "TeepP" Polchow, saying progress has been good so far but there is more that can be done to thwart cheaters and hackers in the battle royale game.

Bridge started off by saying having a dedicated team focused exclusively on anti-cheat has been "the biggest shift" for fighting cheaters in the past year.

"Historically, it was the dev teams hearing about a cheat and trying to scramble and plug holes. So now having a team dedicated--always there--with technology, software, monitoring, and trying to go after it as fast as we can. And it keeps getting better," Bridge said (via CharlieIntel).

The developer went on to say that Activision is not able to always communicate transparently about its anti-cheat efforts because that would give cheaters a leg up. But overall, Bridge said Ricochet is going to "keep growing and get better and better."

Ricochet helped ban more than 90,000 Call of Duty accounts last week alone. Warzone is one of the biggest games out there, and due to its size, scale, and free-to-play nature, it will likely always have some element of cheating.

The Ricochet ant-cheat software was released in 2021 for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. A kernel-level driver for Ricochet is implemented on PC, and this has been controversial due to privacy concerns and other matters. For its part, Activision says the software only runs when Warzone is booted and that it only looks at information related to Call of Duty, not anything else on your machine.

In other anti-cheat news, the developers of Halo Infinite have explained why they do not use a kernel-level anti-cheat driver for the sci-fi shooter.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded is out now, adding more content and updates to both games. Looking forward, Snoop Dogg is blazing his way into each game as a playable character in April.