Call Of Duty: Warzone Dev Says Cheaters Are Ruining His Work

Call of Duty: Warzone has been a massive success for Activision, but the road hasn't been entirely smooth. Like other popular multiplayer games, Warzone is experiencing a rush of cheaters who are trying to game the system to their advantage. Raven Software's Amos Hodge has now responded to this, saying he's "upset that it's ruining some of the best work that I've done in my life."

"Cheating is handled by our security team," Hodge told VGC. "But what I will say is that we have reporting tools, we ban a ton of people and no one hates the cheaters more than we do. We make this content for the players and while you're upset that it ruined your game, I'm upset that it's ruining some of the best work that I've done in my life."

Hodge went on to say: "We put our hearts into this content, we have 100 million players, it's been out a year, this is a huge stage and some of the best work we've ever done, and to have cheaters come in and ruin the game bothers us more than anyone. I know the security team are on top of it and they're continually going to make updates."

Activision hasn't been standing by idling and letting cheaters run rampant--the company has already permanently banned more than 475,000 accounts. Not only that, but the publisher has outlined the specific measures it's taking to remain proactive in keeping cheaters at bay.

With 100 million players, Warzone is one of the biggest games on Earth and cheating will likely always be an issue given the size and scale of the game.

Warzone recently changed in a big way with the introduction of Season 3 and a new map, Verdansk '84, which takes players back in time to 1984. The new map has several new points of interest and new loot, while there is a special narrative event called Hunt for Adler. For lots more on Verdansk '84, check out GameSpot's overview video above. You can also check out the Season 3 patch notes.