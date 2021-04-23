Mortal Kombat Review Fujifilm Switch Printer Warzone Nuke Event Warzone Patch Notes Black Ops Cold War Patch Notes Nier Replicant Review

Call Of Duty: Warzone Dev Says Cheaters Are Ruining His Work

Raven Software's Amos Hodge says cheaters are "ruining some of the best work that I've done in my life."

By on

Comments

Call of Duty: Warzone has been a massive success for Activision, but the road hasn't been entirely smooth. Like other popular multiplayer games, Warzone is experiencing a rush of cheaters who are trying to game the system to their advantage. Raven Software's Amos Hodge has now responded to this, saying he's "upset that it's ruining some of the best work that I've done in my life."

"Cheating is handled by our security team," Hodge told VGC. "But what I will say is that we have reporting tools, we ban a ton of people and no one hates the cheaters more than we do. We make this content for the players and while you're upset that it ruined your game, I'm upset that it's ruining some of the best work that I've done in my life."

Hodge went on to say: "We put our hearts into this content, we have 100 million players, it's been out a year, this is a huge stage and some of the best work we've ever done, and to have cheaters come in and ruin the game bothers us more than anyone. I know the security team are on top of it and they're continually going to make updates."

Activision hasn't been standing by idling and letting cheaters run rampant--the company has already permanently banned more than 475,000 accounts. Not only that, but the publisher has outlined the specific measures it's taking to remain proactive in keeping cheaters at bay.

With 100 million players, Warzone is one of the biggest games on Earth and cheating will likely always be an issue given the size and scale of the game.

Warzone recently changed in a big way with the introduction of Season 3 and a new map, Verdansk '84, which takes players back in time to 1984. The new map has several new points of interest and new loot, while there is a special narrative event called Hunt for Adler. For lots more on Verdansk '84, check out GameSpot's overview video above. You can also check out the Season 3 patch notes.

Click To Unmute
  1. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Cinematic Trailer
  2. COD Warzone Verdansk 84 Cinematic Cutscene
  3. MotoGP 21 - Launch Trailer
  4. Call of Duty Warzone - Official Verdansk ‘84 Trailer
  5. CoD Warzone Getting A New Map Today?
  6. Biomutant - World Gameplay Trailer
  7. Tales of Arise - Gameplay Showcase
  8. Call of Duty Warzone - Official "Squad Up The World" Season 3 Live Action Trailer
  9. Apex Legends – Legacy Launch Trailer
  10. Nier Replicant ver.1.2474487139 Review
  11. HIBIKI TAKANE SAMURAI SHODOWN DLC Trailer
  12. Returnal Opening Gameplay Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call Of Duty’s New Warzone Map: Everything You Should Know

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)