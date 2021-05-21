Call Of Duty: Warzone Dev Offers Tips For New Die Hard Nakatomi Plaza Location

A developer from Activision's High Moon Studios has provided some expert tips to help Call of Duty: Warzone players find success at the new Die Hard Nakatomi Plaza location in the battle royale game.

Lead game designer Matt Krystek said in an interview with the PlayStation Blog that the first thing players should do in Warzone is learn the best routes in the five floors of playable space in the Plaza. Beyond that, Krystek said players would be smart to avoid landing on the roof, or if they do, don't be surprised if the gunfire comes from all directions.

"You obviously have to learn the routes. Avoid dropping onto the roof right at the spawn or just be prepared for some really hot action. It is faster just to jump down the elevator shaft and pull your chute than it is to use the ascender," Krystek said. "You're going to need to mix up your loadout as there are definitely a lot of long and close-range fights. You can use some area of denial around the doors and the stairwells to lock those spaces down. Given the amount of verticality here, I think you know UAVs and heartbeat sensors might not be as reliable, so maybe consider some different options."

Amos Hodge from Raven Software, meanwhile, said one of the most exciting parts of Nakatomi Plaza is the vault, which players can crack into to earn special loot.

"You can find some game-changing items for yourself. It's always cool to get in here and race for those items and unlock that stuff," Hodge said.

Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard is just the beginning of what Activision has in store for Warzone as the studio plans to further "lean into the '80s" with the new Verdansk '84 map.

"We're definitely going to continue making updates. This is one of the first big splashes we're making, but you can expect continual updates to the map, new content and ways to play throughout the seasons," Hodge said.

You can check out the full interview here on the PlayStation Blog.

Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard replaces the Broadcast Tower on the Verdansk '84 map and is the single tallest structure on the map. As mentioned, cracking the vault is one of the most notable new challenges. You can check out GameSpot's guide to learn the best ways to open the vault and escape with a huge cash prize.

High Moon Studios is one of many Activision-owned developers working on Warzone. Toys For Bob recently became a co-developer alongside Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Treyarch, Beenox, Sledgehammer Games, Activision Shanghai, and Demonware.