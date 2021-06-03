E3 2021 Every Confirmed Game Breath of The Wild 2 Destiny 2 Patch Notes Warzone Patch Notes Prime Day 2021 Mass Effect 3 Easter Egg

Call Of Duty: Warzone Dev Makes Accessibility Options Easier to Reach

Call Of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has moved the game's accessibility options to be more visible from the main menu or the options menu.

Call of Duty Warzone developer Raven has revamped the location of the game's accessibility options to make them easier to find. In a recent tweet, Raven said that the accessibility features can now be found through the main menu or through the options menu itself.

Warzone offers quite a few different accessibility options, giving players the freedom to determine if they prefer to tap or hold buttons for various functions, including reloading and sliding. Players can also enable an option that automatically moves them forward without the press of a button.

Generally speaking, game developers have become more cognizant of the importance of accessibility options to disabled players over the years. (The days of mandatory button-mashing sequences are long over, and we're better for it.) Microsoft recently released new guidelines for developers to follow to help make their games more accessibility friendly, and the company created the Xbox Adaptive Controller years ago to help disabled gamers create setups that work for them.

GameSpot's ongoing Play For All charity event is helping raise money for AbleGamers, so donate if you can. In other Warzone news, the June 3 patch brought the game's '80s Action Hero event to an abrupt close.

