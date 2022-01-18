Call Of Duty: Warzone Demon Glitch Is Now Wreaking Havoc In Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone players are all too familiar with the texture bug known as the "demon gun glitch" that distorts one's view in the battle royale, but now the frustrating bug is popping up in Vanguard's multiplayer.

With this texture bug in Warzone, the demon glitch turns guns and operators into a jagged mess of polygons that distorts a player's view. Sometimes the visual glitch just affects the surface of a weapon, but other times it will take over the whole screen. However, Vanguard players report entire multiplayer maps seem to be swallowing them in a sea of jagged polygons.

Reddit user, Fatal_Overflow shared a clip from a match of Domination on Vanguard's Das Haus, where you can see clusters of polygon shapes burst all around the player as they navigate the map. These types of textural distractions can make the game difficult to play, especially in situations where the bug seems to take over the whole map.

Additionally, Reddit user Juujuubeanss posted a clip from a match on Shipment, showing their operator spawn with their entire view completely blocked by the polygon demon textures. The player spawned and died a few times, then tweaked their settings, but eventually left as the texture bug continued to cover their entire field of view.

Beenox, the PC developer for Call of Duty, tweeted awareness of the Vanguard issue with some Nvidia cards and offered a temporary solution for players. "We're working hard to get it fixed," the developer said. "In the meantime, please roll back your drivers to at least 472.84."

However, the demon glitch doesn't seem to be just a PC issue, as players are commenting on Fatal_Overflow's post to say they've experienced this bug on console as well. Hopefully Beenox and Sledgehammer Games can squash this frustrating bug soon.

This texture bug is just one of many issues with Vanguard, as players have voiced enough complaints over the rough state of both Vanguard and Warzone that Activision issued a formal statement on January 13 to promise fixes for the games. The tweet specifically mentioned things like freezing and console performance for Warzone and matchmaking issues for Vanguard.

It's too early to tell how the change will impact Call of Duty, but Microsoft announced it has acquired Activision Blizzard--pending regulatory approval--in a deal to be valued at nearly $70 billion. Activision Blizzard has been struggling as of late with employee walkouts and lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.