Call Of Duty: Warzone December 19 Patch Brings More Bug Fixes To Caldera

The latest Call of Duty: Warzone patch is now live, once again stomping out bugs that arrived with the game's new map Caldera.

Multiple bugs have been addressed in this new patch, including progress tracking on the current Festive Fervor event and more fixes to collision problems that would allow players to peek or shoot through obstacles on the map.

A few balance adjustments have been made to certain weapons and attachments as well, with the Cooper Carbine seeing the biggest changes. Raven Software made mention of these changes in the patch notes, saying, "We understand those who have taken a liking to the Cooper Carbine (VG) will be sad to see it receive some rather impactful adjustments."

This is the sixth patch to Call of Duty: Warzone since the Caldera map became available on December 9. The first scheduled weekly patch on December 15 was the first to make changes to the collision issues, while also dropping the effectiveness of the highly popular Automaton assault rifle. The patches comes during a tumultuous time for Raven Software, as employees across Activision Blizzard walked out in protest of multiple QA testers being laid off from the studio.

The full list of changes in the December 19 patch is below.

Call of Duty: Warzone December 19 Patch Notes

Gameplay

The Firesale Public Event has been adjusted to last a fixed duration.

Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the Festive Fervor Event Challenges to not track progress.

Fixed an issue causing additional placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on various Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear underneath Unlock Criteria XP Bar for locked Vehicles.

Fixed an issue causing some Store Bundles to appear with the incorrect Rarity label.

Fixed an issue causing the Festive Deals discount to not apply when gifting a Store Bundle to another Player.

Fixed an issue causing visually incorrect pricing on some Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue where the “Space Issue” Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Blueprint was incorrectly displaying Vital instead of the Brace Gun Perk.

Weapon Adjustments

"When considering these changes in a vacuum, they may seem rather peculiar. Due to the nature of Vanguard Weapons, tuning is much less straightforward. Adjustments to base Weapons are not as impactful as they once were. Vanguard Attachments can completely alter the behavior of a Weapon—including its Damage profile, Fire Rate, and Recoil. When we make these adjustments, we are considering the Weapon holistically, in all its permutations. Our goal is for these Weapons to be just as viable with one of these Attachments as it can be with all of them. This allows the Weapons to support all sorts of playstyles and gameplay preferences rather than solely ‘Rapid Fire’."

Assault Rifle Cooper Carbine (VG) Maximum Damage decreased to 24, down from 25, Minimum Damage decreased to 19, down from 20, ADS Speed decreased by 5.3%



"Note: This change took effect in the previous update."

"We understand those who have taken a liking to the Cooper Carbine (VG) will be sad to see it receive some rather impactful adjustments (see additional changes in Attachment section below). The Cooper Carbine (VG) with all Fire Rate Attachments could reach near 1,200 RPM. Which, considering its innate accuracy and Assault Rifle Damage Range, was problematic. High Rate of Fire Weapons, of which many Vanguard Weapons can become, must be carefully tuned to offset the extreme level of forgiveness that trait provides. We believe in that regard, there is much work ahead of us. The Cooper Carbine (VG) is still going to be effective but is now more likely to lose fights to Submachine Guns in short-range engagements."

Attachment Adjustments

Barrel Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) CGC 27” 2B - Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 5%, Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 5% CGC 30” XL - Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 5%, Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 5%

"As stated above, changes to Weapons and Attachments are not quite what they used to be. While we are reducing the amount of Recoil Control provided by these Barrels, this can easily be compensated for with other Attachments like Fore and Rear Grips. It may require popular builds to shift around somewhat, and as a result, other downsides like poor Mobility may become more apparent. We feel balancing risk versus reward is important. If each Weapon build were ‘one size fits all’, regardless of individual skill, we diminish our journey of mastery. Ideally, over time we graduate from needing an excess of Recoil Control from our attachments to prioritizing more beneficial attributes like Damage, Range, and Mobility." Cooper Carbine (VG) 14” Gracey Rapid - Now multiplies Damage by .9, multiplies Headshot Damage by 1.07, multiplies Upper Torso Damage by .99, increases Vertical Recoil by 5%

