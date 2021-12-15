Call Of Duty Warzone December 15 Patch Notes: New Map Caldera's First Bugs Squashed

The latest weekly patch for Call of Duty: Warzone has gone live, the first involving the game's newest map Caldera, and there are a few big changes coming.

Among the major fixes are the removal of areas where players could see and shoot through certain obstacles on the field, creating an unfair advantage. Another fix will prevent players from using an exploit that allowed players to duplicate weapons.

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!



Includes Bug Fixes and Weapon adjustments!



Tune in later today for an update from #TeamRICOCHET on @CallofDuty channels.



The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Dec 15th): https://t.co/c5RLdmMEW6 pic.twitter.com/uVV1keoPMM — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 15, 2021

Another big change from this patch involves the Automaton Assault Rifle, which is seeing its recoil increased and move speed decreased for its 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums attachment, making players slower when using it.

This is the first weekly patch for Call of Duty Warzone since the new Caldera map launched on December 9. Caldera is Warzone's second-ever map, following Verdansk and its multiple iterations that launched with Warzone on March 10, 2020.

The full patch notes for the Warzone December 15 patch are below.

Call of Duty Warzone December 15 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate Weapons.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to infil prematurely.

Fixed an issue causing Players to experience framerate drops if respawning with a Player Title and Calling Card Frame equipped.

Fixed an issue causing the Voice Chat output device setting to revert back to Default Communication Device.

Fixed an issue preventing Vanguard Seasonal Challenges from appearing and/or tracking properly.

Fixed an issue where EM2 (BOCW) Recoil was not being properly increased.

Fixed an issue causing the k98 Scout 10.0x Telescopic Optic to incorrectly increase Aim Down Sight Speeds.

Fixed an issue causing Players to unintentionally ADS-in and ADS-out.

Weapons

General The Type 100 (VG) 8mm Nambu 20 Round Mags Attachment name has been updated to 8mm Nambu 30 Round Mags.

Weapon Adjustments Assault Rifle Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) - Recoil increased Light Machine Gun Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) - Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.4, down from 1.5



Attachments