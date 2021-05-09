Call Of Duty: Warzone Could Be Adding Die Hard's John McClane

Activision is almost certainly planning to add Die Hard content to Call of Duty: Warzone, as the official Call of Duty Twitter account has released a teaser image that cannot be confused for anything else.

Posted on May 8, the tweet mentions Nakatomi Duct Cleaning, a reference to the famous Nakatomi Plaza where the first movie took place. It says it has been in business since 1988, which is when Die Hard released, and it asks customers to "Say 'Yippee Ki Yay' to dust," playing on Bruce Willis' famous catchphrase as cop John McClane.

Air ducts are a complicated network of danger. If yours are in need of repair, call the best in the business at Nakatomi Duct Cleaning.



Learn more here: https://t.co/0PN0f3HliO pic.twitter.com/4vJEdiQ7OK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 8, 2021

"Does heat have your employees dying hard? Keep your workplace cool with help from Nakatomi Duct Cleaning," the teaser site reads. It also mentions Verdansk, as well as a Christmas party--despite the fact that Die Hard definitely isn't a Christmas movie.

One other fun nod can be found at the bottom of the website's page. If you request to schedule an appointment, you'll be emailing someone named John. The business's logo even has a lighter in one of its letters, as McClane used one while crawling through the ducts in the film.

McClane isn't the only hero Activision is teasing for Call of Duty: Warzone. Rambo was teased just a few days ago, though it's unclear when one or both of them will arrive.