Call Of Duty: Warzone Confirmed For Mobile

Mobile gaming is about to drop into a heated war zone, as a new blog post on the official Call of Duty website has confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile.

The post is light on information about the mobile version itself, calling it a "large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come." Roles requested in the blog include production, art, engineering, design, and more.

Call of Duty Warzone is coming to mobile!

The confirmation comes after a report from December 2021 hinted at a 2022 release date for Call of Duty Warzone's mobile version. Game journalist and Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson tweeted that the game was anticipated for launch this year, citing its addition to the PlaytestCloud database.

Warzone will mark the second Call of Duty battle royale on mobile devices, joining the mode built into the standalone Call of Duty Mobile. There is no word yet on whether or not this new mobile Warzone will become part of that app or launch as a separate download.

Call of Duty Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale featuring 100 players fighting to become the last one standing. It is available to download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.