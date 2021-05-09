Call Of Duty: Warzone Celebrates The Call Of Duty League With An In-Game Statue

Not long after a mysterious unknown object appeared in Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk '84, Activision has now revealed what it is and what it's all about. Activision and the Call of Duty League are partnering for a special in-game event, and you can watch the announcement video below.

The mysterious object in the game is right outside Verdansk Stadium. During the Dallas Empire Home Series broadcast on Sunday, it will be lifted to unveil a statue that celebrates the Call of Duty League trophy. It will honor the 2020 Call of Duty League champions, the Dallas Empire, specifically.

"Dressing the front of the stadium will be banners featuring each of the starting five players from 2020's championship-winning team," Activision said.

"This places CDL in one of the world's most popular digital spaces--giving Call of Duty's pro players even more fame and glory to battle it out for as the season goes on."

Gallery

The statue was designed by Raven Software in collaboration with the Call of Duty League. Players will start to see it in the live Warzone game on Monday, May 10.

In other news, the latest Warzone patch is here, and it finally delivers the promised nerf for the Streetsweeper shotgun. Check out more in the Warzone patch notes.