Call Of Duty: Warzone Caldera Map Is Live For Everyone; New Playlists Available

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Pacific-themed Caldera map launched in early access on December 8 for Vanguard players, but now the new island map is open to everyone with a new playlist update on December 9.

Previously, the December 8 early access for Caldera limited players to just a quads playlist for Warzone Pacific's new Vanguard Royale mode, which includes dogfighting and restricts equipment and weapon pool to Vanguard's offerings. Now Warzone's Caldera is available for everyone, and Vanguard Royale can be played as solos, duos, trios, or quads.

Warzone's update also adds a few other playlists for Caldera. There is a respawn mode called Vanguard Resurgence, which allows players to respawn as long as at least one squadmate is still alive. This Resurgence mode will also be limited to Vanguard's equipment and weapon pool.

For those who don't want to be restricted to Vanguard loadouts and ground loot, there is a standard battle royale experience available in quads only. This allows for any weapons and equipment to be used from Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare.

Warzone's Plunder mode also arrives to Caldera, which is the battle royale mode that focuses on collecting cash. This is a respawn mode where the goal is to earn as much money as possible. The squad with the most cash at the end of the time limit is declared the winner. Plunder isn't restricted to Vanguard weapons and equipment, so players can mix and match their loadout from all three titles.

Rebirth Island, Warzone's smaller map, has been removed from the playlist. Developer Raven Software says the map will return in two weeks.

Make sure to check out our first impressions from getting hands-on with Caldera's early access. It's been a mostly positive time in Warzone Pacific, but some players are experiencing some graphic and texture bugs when playing on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Warzone's new map arrives as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team that began late last week. Call of Duty updates continues as Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.