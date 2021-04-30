Prime Day Returnal Review ACNH May Day Maze Nier Replicant Weapons & Endings Roblox Adopt Me Apex Season 9 Patch Notes

Call Of Duty: Warzone Bug Prevents The Game From Launching On PC, Dev Investigating

Raven Software says it is tracking a problem with Warzone that blocks the game from launching on Battle.net.

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has acknowledged an issue with the battle royale game's PC version that is preventing some people from launching it in the first place.

The studio said on Twitter that it's investigating this problem with Warzone Battle.net. The developer said the issue might be related to "conflicts with anti-virus software." Raven added, "We'll share more info on this when possible."

Not being able to launch the game sounds like a pretty significant issue, but it remains to be seen how widespread the problem is. We'll report back with more details on a fix when they are announced.

In other Warzone news, Spyro and Crash developer Toys For Bob recently announced that it is now working on the battle royale game as a support studio alongside Raven, Treyarch, Sledgehammer, and more.

Warzone's recent out-of-bounds glitch, which allowed players to go under the map and pick off players who never saw them coming, has been fixed in a recent update.

