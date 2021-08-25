Call Of Duty: Warzone August 25 Patch Notes Introduce RAAL And Looking For Party Feature

A new update for Call of Duty: Warzone has landed, and it's a notable one. In addition to fixing a series of bugs and adding the RAAL light machine gun, the patch introduces a "Looking for Party" feature.

This new feature, which is available in a beta form and is subject to change, allows players to search for a party of people to play with. Parameters like game modes, party communication, and play styles can be set so players can find the specific type of group they are looking for.

As for the new weapon, the RAAL is now in the game and can be unlocked by completing a special challenge or purchasing its blueprint from the store. For more, check out GameSpot's Warzone guide to learn how to unlock the RAAL.

In terms of bug fixes, the August 25 patch addresses issues with the Tempered perk and clears out problems related to challenges not tracking properly. The update also fixes an issue that prevented AFK players from getting booted from Payload matches and an issue that could cause every player in a lobby to be on the same team.

🛠️ A #Warzone update is now live!

Includes the new Look for Party feature, a new Weapon, and various Bug Fixes.

The Season Five Patch Notes have been amended (see August 25th):https://t.co/yCVROHF5FG pic.twitter.com/iMpGGVKi2V — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 25, 2021

Warzone is currently in the midst of its fifth season, and it's expected to continue until September. Warzone recently played host to Call of Duty: Vanguard's big reveal event through the Battle of Verdansk, which challenged players to stop an armored train in a high-stakes co-op mission.

The battle royale game might get other teasers for Vanguard in the lead-up to the WWII game's release in November, so keep checking back with GameSpot to learn more.

Warzone August 25 Patch Notes

Looking for Party (Beta) This new feature allows you to search for and party up with other Players via a series of preferences that you select (Game Modes, Party Communication, Play Style,). This feature is still being tested and is subject to change.



New Weapon

RAAL: Light Machine Gun (MW) Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue allowing Players to remain in Payload matches while AFK.

Fixed an issue causing Contracts to spawn out of bounds during Payload matches.

Fixed an issue causing the “Adrenaline Junkie” Prestige Challenge to not track properly.

Fixed an issue causing the “Pumping Iron” Prestige Challenge to not track properly.

Fixed an issue causing the fourth Objective in Beck’s “Calm, Cool, Collected” Operator Mission to not track properly.

Fixed an issue causing the Science and Psychedelic Camo Challenges to not track properly on any BOCW Shotgun.

Fixed an issue causing the second Objective in Kitsune’s “Security Expert” Operator Mission to not track properly.

Fixed an issue preventing AFK Players from being removed during Payload matches.

Fixed an issue preventing several CDL Viewership Calling Cards and Emblems from appearing in Warzone.

Fixed an issue causing all Players in a lobby to be placed on the same team.

Fixed an issue that was preventing some players from receiving rewards after completing a Contract in core BR.

Fixed several issues related to the Tempered Perk.

