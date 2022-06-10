Call Of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 4 Start Times And Details

Call of Duty Season 3 is quickly coming to an end, and we're already looking ahead to the next season of content. Here is everything we know so far about the updates coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard for Season 4.

Call of Duty Season 4 start times

Activision hasn't announced an official date for Call of Duty Season 4, but given the number of days left in the battle pass, players can expect the new update to arrive around June 22. The seasonal updates usually go live at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on the scheduled date. New Call of Duty seasons are always subject to change, but an official announcement and more details should be arriving soon.

What to expect from Season 4

Season 3 brought Godzilla and King Kong to Warzone's Caldera. A few new weapons were introduced to Vanguard and Warzone, with unlock challenges for the H4 Blixen submachine gun, Sledgehammer, and the Norse-themed Skal Crusher melee weapon.

While few details are officially confirmed for either title, a new season of Call of Duty content usually means there will be a new battle pass to level up, along with additional maps, modes, weapons, operators, and more. Few announcements have been made ahead of Season 4, but Zombies players should finally be receiving a big update for this upcoming season.

Warzone

Warzone's Operation Monarch event with Godzilla and King Kong might be a hard act to follow, but Raven Software still seems to have big plans for Season 4. In a previous interview with CharlieIntel, Raven Software's Senior Creative Director Ted Timmins teased there will be some "really cool Easter eggs coming in for Season 4," which will lead to Caldera "seeing one of the biggest shifts" the map has offered since launch. Timmins is really vague here, so there's no way to know exactly what the theme will be for Season 4.

Players might also see some map changes or new modes for Warzone's smaller Rebirth Island map. Season 3's narrative has talked about the map's Communication Towers, and how the towers have been scanning for hostile threats. Activision's Season 3 Reloaded blog teased an oncoming threat, and that the prison island had "compromised defenses."

Additionally, Raven Software's Trello board lists all of the playlist and new modes coming to Warzone each week, but Rebirth Island's modes for June 20-22 have been redacted. This classified content could mean a pretty significant event or mode coming to Warzone, which could potentially set up map changes or story details for Season 4's theme.

Vanguard

Few details are known about what players can expect in Vanguard for Season 4, but some leaks are popping with information that's presumably been datamined from the game files. Leakers are suggesting the return of the USS Texas map, which is a Call of Duty: WWII map that took place above and below the deck of a battleship.

Additionally, Season 4 will likely bring an update with bug fixes, weapon balancing, and maybe even new game modes as well.

Zombies

Zombies mode received very few updates during the launch of Season 3, and was almost completely excluded from the Season 3 Reloaded update. However, Treyarch previously announced content would be delayed as the developer worked to shift focus from Vanguard's objective-style maps to traditional round-based survival maps. This first standard map is set to arrive sometime in Season 4, which is announced to be an "enhanced" version of Shi No Numa from Call of Duty: World at War.

While Shi No Numa is an older map, Treyarch said players can expect this enhanced version to include an all-new main quest, a new area to explore, side Easter eggs, a Wonder Weapon quest, new Pack-a-Punch camos, and more. The map is also getting a new storyline tied into Treyarch's ongoing Dark Aether narrative.

Shi No Numa also appears to be in the datamined files for Call of Duty: Vanguard, so hopefully this content will arrive at launch of the new season.

While Vanguard and Warzone updates continue, Activision has revealed a ton of information about Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. A reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2 was released on June 8, and campaign gameplay was shown during Summer Game Fest on June 9. Here is everything we learned from Infinity Ward during an early preview of Modern Warfare 2. Activision also provided a few Warzone 2 details, including confirmation that the existing version of the free-to-play battle royale will stick around, but the two version will have separate player progression and inventory systems.