Call Of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded Start Times And Details

An official date hasn't been confirmed for Season 4 Reloaded, but the mid-season updates for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone should arrive before the end of July. Here's what we know so far about the big updates.

Season 4 Reloaded start time

Call of Duty Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune arrived on June 22, and given the number of days left in the battle pass, the mid-season point should occur around July 26. And if this mid-season update follows the past update times, Season 4 Reloaded could go live around 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on July 26.

What to expect from Season 4

Call of Duty's "Reloaded" updates generally bring more maps, modes, and additional weapon balancing and bug fixes to the game, and Season 4's mid-point should include much of the same.

New weapons and operator

So far, two new weapons are confirmed for this later portion of Season 4 with the Vargo-S assault rifle and the Push Dagger melee weapon. The Push Dagger is described as a blade with a T-shaped grip to allow for increased push power, while the Vargo-S is described an assault rifle with a high fire rate.

Season 4 is themed around Vanguard's new operator trio known as Special Operations Task Force 009: Immortal. Captain Butcher's operator skin is part of the seasonal battle pass, and Callum Hendry is available to purchase as an operator bundle in the in-game shop. This still leaves Ikenna Olowe as the final member of the task force to be introduced with a shop bundle for the mid-season update.

A Terminator crossover

Season 4 Reloaded will include two limited-time Terminator cosmetic bundles that will be available to purchase and use in both Vanguard and Warzone. One bundle will include the iconic T-800 Terminator skin from the original movie, while the other will have the T-1000 model introduced in the 1991 sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

It's uncertain if this Terminator crossover will just be pricey bundles, or if there will be some sort of in-game challenges like Operation Monarch for the Godzilla and King Kong crossover event.

Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune roadmap

Warzone

Activision's initial blog post for Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune announced a new mode would be introduced sometime during the mid-season point. Titanium Trials: Endurance is vaguely described as an updated version of Warzone's popular Iron Trials mode.

Another blog mention for Warzone's mid-season includes an ominous tease, saying "There are strange rumors concerning an undead surge and the ultimate test for operators coming online…" This sounds like some sort of Warzone event or limited-time mode themed around Zombies, and it is most likely what is teased on the Season 4 roadmap as "Rebirth of the Dead" on the Rebirth Island map.

Vanguard MP

In addition to the new weapons and operators, Vanguard players can also expect the new Desolation map to arrive in multiplayer. Desolation is described as a small-to-medium-sized map set in a dense village littered with destruction. Players will be able to fight around the map's central building and along some creekside fortifications.

Zombies

Nothing has really been confirmed or teased for Zombies mode. Season 4 launched the Shi-No-Numa round-based map, which was packed with side Easter eggs and a satisfying main storyline quest, so it's uncertain how much more content might be added for the mid-season update.

More Season 4 Reloaded details should be revealed closer to the end of the month, so we'll keep this updated as new information is provided.

